Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1964

Any baby boomer out there who loved rock radio back in the day likely still remembers these tender ballads from 1964. After all these years, these songs still sound so gorgeous.

“It’s Over” by Roy Orbison

Play video

This one was a shoo-in for our list of 1964 rock ballads. And it comes straight from the king of classic rock ballads himself. Roy Orbison dropped “It’s Over” in 1964, and it quickly became one of the most beloved, dramatic rock ballads of his career. “It’s Over” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Videos by American Songwriter

“(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up” by The Ronettes from ‘Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes’

Play video

This is definitely a pop song. But, considering Billboard called this gem a “stompin’ rock ballad,” I think it deserves a spot on this list. Produced by Phil Spector, “(The Best Part of) Breakin’ Up” by The Ronettes was a welcome US hit from an American group during the height of the British Invasion. The song peaked at No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“And I Love Her” by The Beatles from ‘A Hard Day’s Night’

Play video

Is anyone surprised that The Beatles made it to this list? The Fab Four dropped a few excellent songs in 1964. But one ballad from that year stands out to me. “And I Love Her” by The Beatles was written by Paul McCartney and became a pretty big hit for the group that year. The track peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and No. 14 on the Cash Box Top 100 chart in the US. McCartney would later say that “And I Love Her” was the first ballad he wrote himself that he actually felt impressed by.

“Because” by The Dave Clark Five from ‘American Tour’

Play video

Remember this warm, romantic pop-rock ballad? “Because” by The Dave Clark Five makes it to our list of classic rock ballads from 1964 that many a baby boomer still remembers, and what a memorable tune it is. I’m surprised that this song was originally released as a B-side to “Can’t You See That She’s Mine”. It can clearly stand on its own. By the end of the year, this gorgeous little tune made it to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart and did similarly well in Canada.

Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns