Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Classic Rock Ballads From 1969

There were quite a few rock ballads in 1969 that became radio-friendly hits that year, but I bet there isn’t a baby boomer out there who could forget the following four tracks. These classic rock gems have stood the test of time quite beautifully.

“The Boxer” by Simon & Garfunkel from ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

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This gorgeous folk rock ballad was a shoo-in for this list. “The Boxer” is a folk rock ballad for the ages that takes inspiration from both the Bible and Paul Simon’s own experience at the time in which he felt a lot of criticism. There are elements of poverty, solitude, and melancholy explored throughout, and that gentle instrumentation really pulls the whole thing together beautifully. It’s no surprise that “The Boxer” made it to No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“Something” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’

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I couldn’t forget “Something” by The Beatles, considering it was one of the biggest soft rock ballads of the year in 1969. A standout release from Abbey Road, this George Harrison-penned tune is a classic love song and one of his most significant contributions to the Fab Four’s discography. The music video for the song also features each of The Beatles’ then-wives, and it remains a notable entry in music history. When it was released, “Something” made it to No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

“Questions 67 And 68” by Chicago from ‘Chicago Transit Authority’

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This rhythm ballad from Chicago is still a memorable one, especially if you’re a fan of the band. A jazz rock ballad with that classic soulful Chicago sound, “Questions 67 And 68” was surprisingly not that big of a hit when it was first released in 1969. It only peaked at No. 71 on the Hot 100. But following a re-release in 1971, the song made it to No. 24.

“Ballad Of Easy Rider” by Roger McGuinn from ‘Easy Rider’

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This country rock hit from Roger McGuinn was a modest one, but it’s more than deserving of a spot on our list of rock ballads from 1969 that many a baby boomer still remembers. You might remember the version that The Byrds released later in 1969, but I think there’s something quite beautiful about McGuinn’s original solo version.

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