3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1980s We Hear All the Time in Dentists’ and Doctors’ Offices

Sitting in a waiting room for a dentist or doctor, you hear lots of songs. The overhead speakers in the offices share music, often at a low level. But if you listen closely, you can discern which songs are playing just for you.

And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day you often hear waiting. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1980s we hear all the time in dentists’ and doctors’ offices.

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“Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. from ‘Winelight’ (1980)

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This song is so sweet it could calm a savage viking. And that’s just the kind of music that should be played in a doctor’s office or dentist waiting room. Sometimes you just need to relax. After all, the doctor’s office and dentist can be pretty stressful. Health is an important thing, of course, so visiting those experts can make you sweat. But that’s why calm, chill, lovely songs like “Just The Two Of Us” by Grover Washington Jr. come on the speakers. They put you at ease, note after note.

“I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls from ‘A Flock Of Seagulls’ (1982)

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Doctors’ offices and dentist waiting rooms also like to play familiar songs. If you’re feeling nostalgic, the thinking goes, maybe that will cut down on the worry you’re experiencing while waiting to see your healthcare professional. Well, when it comes to familiar songs from the 1980s, there are few more ubiquitous than “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock Of Seagulls. The 1982 offering is ingrained in mainstream culture, even today. That makes it perfect for the overhead speakers in a waiting room.

“Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners from ‘Too-Rye-Ay’ (1982)

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Speaking of nostalgic, familiar songs, there are few tracks more beloved from the 1980s than “Come On Eileen” by Dexys Midnight Runners. The offering embodies the idea of a one-hit wonder. Everyone knew it in the day, and everyone knows it now. But no one knows any other songs from the group. And that’s okay. Sometimes all you need is one track to break through. Doctors’ offices and dentist waiting rooms don’t care if you have a second No. 1 hit. It’s all about the vibe of the tunes people know.

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