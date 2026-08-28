Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Radio Hits From 1965

If you’re a baby boomer, you probably remember listening to the radio back in 1965 like it was yesterday. Discovering new music really was simple back then, wasn’t it? I bet the following radio hits from that very year will take you straight back in time. Feel free to sing along; I know I will!

“Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” by Mel Carter from ‘Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me’

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This soul-pop hit from singer Mel Carter is actually a cover of a 1952 traditional pop tune by Karen Chandler. Plenty of musicians have covered this classic, but Carter brought it to the Top 10 with his 1965 version.

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“Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me” by Mel Carter reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and also topped the Easy Listening chart stateside. Stellar singers like Gloria Estefan, Connie Francis, Bobby Vinton, and others have covered the song in the years since.

“I Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops from ‘Four Tops Second Album’

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Soul-pop makes it to our list of radio hits again with “I Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops. This iconic Motown tune is your typical yearning love song, one that was made into something incredible by lead singer Levi Stubbs and the other three Tops as well as The Andantes.

“I Can’t Help Myself” by Four Tops reached No. 1 on both the Hot 100 and the R&B chart in the US.

“Can’t You Hear My Heartbeat” by Herman’s Hermits from ‘Their Second Album! Herman’s Hermits On Tour’

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This pop-rock gem was written by John Carter and Ken Lewis and turned into a hit by the rock band Herman’s Hermits. It was a smash hit for the group, peaking at No. 2 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the US Cashbox charts as well.

“Help Me, Rhonda” by The Beach Boys from ‘Summer Days (And Summer Nights!!)’

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Naturally, The Beach Boys make it to our list of baby boomer radio songs from 1965. And it should come as no surprise. The 60s really were the band’s signature decade. “Help Me, Rhonda” was one of their biggest hits in 1965, specifically. This rock jam peaked at No. 1 in the US and Canada, and was the group’s second No. 1 single of their career.

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