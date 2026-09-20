Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Must-Hear Soft Rock Hits From 1977

Many a baby boomer in 1977 got treated to some delightful soft rock jams, many of which went on to be memorable hits that are still go-tos on classic rock radio today. Let’s take a gander at just a few of those soft rock delights that still sound so good after all these years.

“So In To You” by Atlanta Rhythm Section from ‘A Rock And Roll Alternative’

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Remember this soft rock jam from Atlanta Rhythm Section? This song is about falling in love (or lust) with a stranger. It was allegedly written about Leslie Hawkins, a backup singer for Lynyrd Skynyrd. Though, that has never been confirmed. Either way, “So In To You” was a pretty big hit in 1977, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

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“On And On” by Stephen Bishop from ‘Careless’

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Stephen Bishop had quite a hit with this soft rock delight in 1977. “On And On” is a pop-friendly soft rock song from the singer-songwriter’s debut record Careless, and it was the song that put him on the map. The track peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 chart. It ended up spending 28 weeks total on the coveted chart.

“Just A Song Before I Go” by Crosby, Stills & Nash from ‘CSN’

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It’s no surprise that Crosby, Stills & Nash made it to our list of soft rock jams from 1977 that every baby boomer remembers. The 1970s were a great time for the supergroup. And “Just A Song Before I Go” was one of many hits the group enjoyed during that era. This folky soft rock hit reached No. 7 on the Hot 100 and remains the group’s highest-charting hit to this very day.

“When I Need You” by Leo Sayer from ‘Endless Flight’

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This soft rock song was written by songwriting powerhouses Albert Hammond and Carole Bayer Sager. “When I Need You” was actually first released on Hammond’s 1976 record of the same name. However, Leo Sayer’s version from the following year became an enormous global hit. It peaked at No. 1 in the US, the UK, and several other countries. It was also the subject of a bit of controversy, as several lyrics in “When I Need You” are almost identical to a Leonard Cohen song.

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