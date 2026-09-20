3 One-Hit Wonder Bands That Formed in the 1960s With Melodies That Still Echo Decades Later

Some bands just stand the test of time. Their songs somehow just last throughout the ages. Of course, it’s impossible to predict which groups will continue to find audiences over generations. But it happens. And that’s just what we wanted to explore below. We wanted to highlight three acts from back in the day that continue to impress. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonder bands that formed in the 1960s with melodies that still echo decades later.

Iron Butterfly

Play video

One way to stand the test of time is to change music history forever. And that’s just what Iron Butterfly was able to do in the 1960s. The group, which formed in San Diego, California, in 1966, created new sounds that rock music hadn’t yet heard. While the 1960s began with bubblegum rock songs about hand-holding, Iron Butterfly wrote tunes about the Garden of Eden and did so with enough heft and weight to ground a fighter jet. Indeed, before the band got started, heavy metal was only something people talked about in construction yards. Now, it’s a musical genre everyone is familiar with.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Youngbloods

Play video

This group formed in New York City in 1965. And when you know that fact, you can practically hear it in the music. In the mid-1960s, the Big Apple was the place to be for aspiring songwriters. Music was exploding in the city thanks to artists like Bob Dylan and bands like The Youngbloods. New York fostered an exciting creative environment and, as such, myriad songs came out of the region during the time period—songs about love and hope and, yes, getting together.

? And The Mysterians

Play video

This strangely named band formed in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1962. Famous for their rock song “96 Tears”, ? And The Mysterians helped to usher in buzzy music in the early part of the 1960s. While the end of the decade featured any number of rugged, hefty rock acts, the earlier part of the 1960s wasn’t as robust with the stuff. That’s where ? And The Mysterians fit in. The one-hit wonder helped to usher in a new, almost mind-bending vibe, and it’s since stood the test of time.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images