4 Storytelling Songs From 1976 That Every Baby Boomer Still Knows by Heart

A catchy hook is a must for any hit song, but a memorable story can make it even better. Storytelling songs captivate the listener in more ways than one, adding a compelling narrative to a memorable melody or groove. Take, for example, these four storytelling songs from 1976, all of which every baby boomer alive likely still knows by heart.

“Take The Money And Run” by Steve Miller Band

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“This here’s a story about Billie Joe and Bobbie Sue,” Steve Miller begins in Steve Miller Band’s 1976 single, “Take The Money And Run”. The song takes the listener down the wild, chaotic lives of Billie and Bobbie, who went on a crime spree in El Paso. It even covers Billy Mack, the detective tasked with finding the young lovers. Every baby boomer alive can remember what happens to the would-be jailbirds: “They got the money, hey, you know they got away / They headed down South, and they’re still running today.”

Videos by American Songwriter

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Gordon Lightfoot contributed a quintessential track to the folk ballad tradition with the 1976 release of “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald”. In true musical storytelling fashion, Lightfoot recounted the events of a fairly recent incident. The actual SS Edmund Fitzgerald sank in Lake Superior the previous November. 29 men died aboard the ship, as fully revealed in the final verse. “In a musty old hall in Detroit they prayed in the maritime sailors’ cathedral / The church bell chimed till it rang 29 times for each man on the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

“December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)” by The Four Seasons

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Storytelling songs don’t have to be sad to be memorable, as proven by the 1976 Four Seasons hit, “December, 1963 (Oh, What A Night)”. The song recounts a night of passion between two lovers over ten years earlier. Most listeners can relate to the excitement of young love, which is what makes this song so universal, despite being tied to a specific point in time. Whether you had an “oh, what a night” night in the winter of 1963 is irrelevant. All that matters is the feeling.

“Play That Funky Music” by Wild Cherry

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We don’t often associate funk music with storytelling songs. But they certainly exist, and Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music” is a particularly memorable example. Wild Cherry wrote the song based on a real experience, which inevitably gives the track a storytelling quality. Someone really did come up to the rock ‘n’ roll band and ask if they were ever going to get around to some funk music. Their musical response would go on to become one of the most ubiquitous songs from the late 1970s.

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