5 Soft Rock Songs That Make You Want To Be Barefoot on a California Hillside Somewhere

Soft rock of the late 1960s and early 1970s had a West Coast ease and sunny charm about it, thanks to a heavy country and folk influence blooming around Laurel Canyon. Even decades later, these soft rock songs evoke warm imagery of standing barefoot on a California hillside somewhere, the air perfumed with wildflowers and a hint of salt.

“A Horse With No Name” by America

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America contributed countless classics to the soft rock canon, including “A Horse With No Name”. The ultimate track for mellowing out in the sunshine, it’s hard not to feel transported to Western scenery when they take so long to describe everything they’re seeing around them. “There were plants and birds and rocks and things / There was sand and hills and rings.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Anticipation” by Carly Simon

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Carly Simon’s “Anticipation” is a deliciously 70s track with lush harmonies, a steady groove, and an earworm hook. The lyrics remind the listener of the importance of staying present in the moment, whether you’re standing on a sun-soaked California mountain slope or…not doing that. “I’ll try and see into your eyes right now / and stay right here ‘cause these are the good old days.”

“Out On The Weekend” by Neil Young

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Neil Young’s early 1970s catalog is a master class in how to be a laidback West Coast farm hippie. “Out On The Weekend” has nowhere to be, nothing to do, and that’s perfectly okay with it. Maybe he’ll ditch everything and move to Los Angeles. Maybe he’ll stay here in a hammock, swinging off two California trees.

“You Turn Me On, I’m A Radio” by Joni Mitchell

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For those who want to dream about being in the sand instead of on a hillside, Joni Mitchell’s “You Turn Me On, I’m A Radio” might be a better fit. But really, this song provides enough sunny West Coast sentimentality to fit right into any daydream (or real-life) locale. “If you’re lying on the beach with the transistor going, kick off the sandflies, honey, the love’s still flowing.”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling” by The Eagles

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It doesn’t get much more soft rock than early 1970s Eagles, when the band was still heavily influenced by country rock. “Peaceful Easy Feeling” is one of the best examples of this mellow era in the band’s history, and it’s undoubtedly one of the best soft rock songs you could listen to while standing on a fragrant California hillside. The jury’s out on whether you would ever want to leave after that, though.

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