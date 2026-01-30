Every Country Music Fan Needs To Know These 3 Barbara Mandrell Hits

In 1969, Barbara Mandrell released “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long (To Stop Now)”. From her freshman Treat Him Right record, the first single failed to chart. But one year later, Mandrell had her first of many hit singles, with “Playin’ Around With Love”.

For more than 20 years, Mandrell was part of country music, until she walked away from her career in 1997. Although Mandrell has since stopped performing and recording new music, she is still considered one of the most influential artists in country music, thanks in part to these three songs.

“I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool”

Mandrell includes “I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” on her Barbara Mandrell Live album. Out as a single in 1981, the No. 1 single, written by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan, was based on Mandrell’s own life.

“I Was Country When Country Wasn’t Cool” says, “I was listening to the Opry / When all of my friends / Were diggin’ rock ‘n roll / And rhythm and blues / I was country / When country wasn’t cool.”

“(Kye) and Dennis wrote it after a visit we had had about my early years as a little grade schooler in California,” Mandrell recalls. “I was doing live television on a Saturday night and going back to school on Monday morning and being teased about … that hillbilly music. Just things of that nature, little stories.”

“Sleeping Single In A Double Bed”

Out in 1978, “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” is Mandrell’s 20th single, and her first No. 1 hit. The song, also written by Fleming and Morgan, is on Mandrell’s Moods album.

It might have taken Mandrell a while to get a No. 1 song. But when she did, it was a big hit. “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” became a three-week chart-topping single for Mandrell.

“Sleeping Single In A Double Bed” says, “Sleeping single in a double bed / Thinking over things I wish I’d said / I should have held you, but I let you go / Now I’m the one sleeping all alone / Sleeping single in a double bed / Tossing, turning, trying to forget / I could be lying with you instead / I’m sleeping single in a double bed.”

According to Classic Country Music Stories, the idea for the song came from the album’s producer, Tom Collins. His wife’s grandparents slept together in a small bed. Inspired, he gave the idea to Fleming and Morgan.

“(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right”

“(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” came right after “Sleeping Single In A Double Bed”. Written by Homer Banks, Carl Hampton, and Raymond Jackson, the song was first out in 1972, by Luther Ingram. Several other artists recorded “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” before Mandrell released it in 1979. The song became a No. 1 country hit for Mandrell. It also became a Top 10 single on the Adult Contemporary chart as well.

A song about being unfaithful, “(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” says, “If loving you is wrong, I don’t wanna be right / If being right means being without you / I’d rather live a wrong doing life / Your mama and daddy say it’s a shame / It’s a downright disgrace / Long as I got you by my side / I don’t care what your people say / Your friends tell you it’s no future / In loving a married man / If I can’t see you when I want to / I’ll see you when I can.“

“If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don’t Want To Be Right” is Mandrell’s most successful crossover hit.

