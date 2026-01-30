3 One-Hit Wonders From the 1950s That Still Get Me out of Bed

Sometimes it’s hard to get out of bed just because the morning is cold, or the day ahead seems too long. But other times it’s hard to pluck yourself from the blankets because you stayed out too late the night before, or you just couldn’t get to sleep. Whatever the reason—it can feel impossible to rise and shine.

But that’s where great music comes in. Sometimes all you have to do is put on a track or three and let the songs shake you awake. And here below that’s just what we wanted to explore. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from the 1950s that still get me out of bed in the morning.

“Tequila” by The Champs from ‘Go, Champs, Go!’ (1958)

This song is one of those early rock tunes that seems ubiquitous. It’s ever-present. It’s in movies, in television shows, in TV commercials. Perhaps it’s the fact that the song is an instrumental—one with growling saxophone and catchy guitars—and so everyone can enjoy it no matter your background. Nevertheless, it remains a song that gets people on the dance floor, gets people smiling, and certainly gets people out of bed in the morning.

“Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby (Single, 1958)

Sometimes all you need to put a pep in your step is a little cheer, a little joy, a little bit of sunshine. Indeed, the candy-coated fun that can come from a song is unmatched. Just check out “Lollipop” by Ronald & Ruby. It’s a tune that would put a grin on your face, even if you stayed asleep. It’s so good it can work subliminally! But when your eyes open and someone puts this track on the gramophone, just watch your feet work on their own and hit the floor to start the day!

“Short Shorts” by The Royal Teens (Single, 1958)

This is another incredible song from the 1950s with infectious energy. The growling saxophone bolsters the early rock number, which expresses a desire for sexual freedom. Despite the fact that wearing shorter shorts seems cute by today’s standards (wait until The Royal Teens see Megan Thee Stallion or Cardi B!), the above track remains a goofy offering to help get you out of the sack.

