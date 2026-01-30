Dolly Parton “Doing Great” as Producer Dismisses Health Rumors

There has been a great deal of concern for Dolly Parton after she announced the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency at the end of 2025. Known for her “hustle” mentality, the idea of Dolly canceling a show seemed almost comical. But when the announcement was released, fans shared their concerns, especially after Dolly’s sister asked for “prayers.” Thankfully, Dolly seemed to bounce back as she returned to the studio. And according to her producer, Kent Wells, she’s “great.”

With Dolly somewhat disappearing from the spotlight over the last few months, her absence from the spotlight fueled speculation on social media about what might have happened. On January 19, the hitmaker crossed a major milestone when she turned 80. Releasing a video, she told fans, “Thank you for all the birthday wishes. And I hope I live another 80 years, but I hope I’ve still got my plastic surgeons in line. Oh Lord, I’ve outlived so many plastic surgeons. Well, happy birthday to me!”

Never losing that humor, Dolly had no plans of slowing down. Offering an update, Wells revealed the singer was recording music once again. “She was over here at my studio last week. And she seems great. She’s singing great, she looks fantastic and seems perfectly fine.”

Dolly Parton Celebrates Her Birthday With “Light Of A Clear Blue Morning”

Not knowing what happened while she was gone from the spotlight, Wells only commented on what he saw when working with the singer. “I feel like she’s great. She says she’s great. She says there’s no issue. They got it all taken care of, and that’s all I know.”

While Wells brought fans some positive news about Dolly, the singer presented a different update when she released a new version of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

Originally recorded by Dolly in 1976, the song wasn’t released until 1977 on her New Harvest….First Gathering album. With 2026 highlighting the 50th anniversary of the hit song, the country icon teamed up with Miley Cyrus, Reba McEntire, Lainey Wilson, and Queen Latifah to offer new life to the timeless classic.

Already gaining over two million views, fans deemed Dolly nothing short of a national treasure. “She is a national treasure. Let’s celebrate her while she is still here.” Another person added, “Only Dolly could bring a hip hop artist, pop artist, choir and 2 powerhouse country singers together for a beautiful, moving anthem. Bravo.”

Health rumors may swirl from time to time, but if Wells’ update and Dolly’s work ethic are any indication, the Queen of Country is doing exactly what she’s always done – moving forward with grace, grit, and a whole lot of heart.

