Every Self-Respecting Country Fan Should Know These 4 Love Songs From 1988

Country love songs can be as timeless as true love. These four songs all came out in 1988, but speak so well of true love that everyone should still know them today.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Strong Enough To Bend” by Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker’s “Strong Enough To Bend” is a testament to true love. Written by Beth Nielsen Chapman and Don Schlitz, the song is the title track of Tucker’s 17th studio album, also out in 1988.

Far from being an overly gushy, romantic song, “Strong Enough To Bend” is a reminder that sometimes relationships take work. But the end result is usually worth it.

“Strong Enough To Bend” begins with “There’s a tree out in the back yard / That never has been broken by the wind / And the reason it’s still standing / It was strong enough to bend / For years we have stayed together / As lovers and as friends / What we have will last forever / If we’re strong enough to bend.”

“When You Say Nothing At All” by Keith Whitley

As country love songs go, Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All” is among the best. Schlitz wrote “When You Say Nothing At All” with Paul Overstreet. The song, Whitley’s second No. 1 hit, is on his Don’t Close Your Eyes record.

“When You Say Nothing At All” says, “The smile on your face lets me know that you need me / There’s a truth in your eyes, saying you’ll never leave me / The touch of your hand says you’ll catch me wherever I fall / You say it best, when you say nothing at all.”

Arguably one of the most poignant songs ever written, Overstreet tells Songfacts that the idea for the song came from a dream Schlitz had.

“I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried” by Rodney Crowell

“I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried” is Rodney Crowell’s second consecutive No. 1 single. Written by Crowell, the song is on his Diamonds & Dirt record. It remains among Crowell’s most successful radio singles.

“I Couldn’t Leave You If I Tried” is about understanding the power of commitment. The sweet song says, “Tears may fall, but after all is said and done / Darling, please believe me you’re the only one / And I’ll admit mistakes have made me realize / Baby I lied, I couldn’t leave you if I tried.”

“We Believe In Happy Endings” by Earl Thomas Conley and Emmylou Harris

Bob McDill is the writer of “We Believe In Happy Endings”. First recorded by Johnny Rodriguez, Earl Thomas Conley sings the song with Emmylou Harris for Conley’s The Heart Of It All album.

“We Believe In Happy Endings” celebrates the power of a relationship that is determined to weather any storms. The lyrics include, “We believe in happy endings / Never breaking / Only bending / Taking time enough for mending / The hurt inside / We believe in new beginnings / Giving in / And forgiving / We believe in happy endings / You and I.”

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Getty Images