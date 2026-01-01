Post Malone Covering This 1990s Vince Gill Classic Might Have Been the Best Musical Moment of the Year

Throughout Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special last night, stars like Chappell Roan, 50 Cent, Ciara, Pitbull, and numerous others entertained millions who looked to celebrate 2026. Even Diana Ross and the Queen of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, took the stage. But wanting to add a little country to the lineup, Post Malone donned a cowboy hat and a massive belt buckle as he covered Vince Gill’s hit song “What the Cowgirls Do.”

While only breaking into country music in 2024 with his album F-1 Trillion, Malone has completely embraced the genre. Loving not only the rich history of country music, but the singer noted how Nashville welcomed him with open arms. And since that moment, he has performed alongside Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, and even the iconic Dolly Parton.

It might come as a surprise that Malone would perform during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since country music offered its own New Year’s Eve celebration with Nashville’s Big Bash. Offering performances by Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, and more, Nashville lived up to the “Big Bash” name.

The Time Post Malone Performed With Vince Gill And Brad Paisley

As for “What the Cowgirls Do”, the song first hit the airwaves in July 1994. It was released as the second single from Gill’s album When Love Finds You. Looking at the charts, it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks. Written by Gill and Reed Nielsen, the song was accompanied by other classics, such as “Go Rest High on That Mountain” and “You Better Think Twice.”

Aside from Malone highlighting Gill during New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, the singer got the chance to share the stage with him. When making his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, Malone welcomed not only Gill but Brad Paisley to stand with him. Together, they performed “One More Last Change.”

Just like “What the Cowgirls Do”, “One More Last Chance” was also a hit song from Gill. Released in 1993, the song added another No. 1 hit to the singer’s growing legacy as it topped the Hot Country Songs chart.

With Malone leaving his own mark on country music while honoring those who came before him, his New Year’s Eve performance served as a celebration for those who defined the genre.

