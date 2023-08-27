Every Taylor Swift No. 1 Song on the Hot 100 Chart Ranked

Taylor Swift has nine No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. She is nearing the top of the list of artists with the most No. 1 songs on that particular chart. Almost every single she releases makes a major impact in the pop world but pitting her No. 1 songs against each other reveals some tough competition. Nevertheless, we’ve attempted to flesh out a definitive list below.

9. “Shake It Off”

“Shake It Off” is radio fodder, which explains its standing in the charts, but it’s one of Swift’s most surface-level tracks. Swift has made her name on crafting hits that are as emotionally rich as they are earworms. If you really think about it, anyone could have recorded “Shake It Off” and found similar success. It lacks a certain unique touch that Swift employs in almost every other song.

8. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Similar to “Shake It Off,” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” is a little lacking in the perspective department. It’s more or less a run-of-the-mill breakup song from the 2010s. Don’t get us wrong, we love it. It’s a banger. But, it doesn’t showcase Swift’s distinctive writing style as well as other singles.

7. “Look What You Made Me Do”

One thing “Look What You Made Me Do” isn’t lacking is perspective. Swift faces her reputation head-on in this track in a very commendable way. She doesn’t shy away from defending herself amid the Kim and Kanye fiasco, but she doesn’t play the helpless victim either. It was the perfect musical response to what was going on in her world at the time. That being said, it is often considered one of Swift’s more cheesy offerings and as such we have to knock off a few points.

6. “Blank Space”

On the surface, “Blank Space” seems like Swift vying for a No. 1 with an insatiably catchy track. If you look deeper, there is something far more clever hiding underneath all the splashy production. When you dig into the lyrics, you’ll find Swift playfully commenting on her reputation of being a man-eater. It showcases part of what makes Swift so enticing as an artist: unbridled honesty and an ability to laugh at herself.

5. “Bad Blood”

“Bad Blood” follows the No. 1 song blueprint closely. From a powerful chorus to a buzzy rap feature, this song was destined to take the top spot on the charts. It is still one of Swift’s most memorable singles. It commanded the world’s attention in 2014 and still has a pretty firm hold today.

4. “Anti-Hero”

“Anti-Hero” has broken many records for Swift. It opened the Midnights era, which marked her first new music since 2020. Needless to say, it was a welcomed addition to Swift’s singles catalog. Swift previously called it one of her favorite songs she has ever written and we can’t disagree.

3. “Willow”

“Willow” is an obvious choice for a single from Evermore. The album has a number of songs that leave an impression, but few are as lasting as “Willow.” The song features a melodic beat that sweeps the listener into a lulled state. Instead of appealing to the pop radio affinity for anthemic, up-tempo tunes, Swift made them bend to her will with this somber offering.

2. “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

With the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) came two new versions of “All Too Well.” If radio stations were inclined to play a 10-minute song, the extended version of the song would likely have gone No. 1, given the Swifties’ affinity for the track. For brevity’s sake, stations opted to play Taylor’s Version of the original song, prompting it to go No. 1. It’s no surprise this track did so well. It’s one of Swift’s most highly anticipated tracks and is riddled with rich imagery.

1. “Cardigan”

“Cardigan” is the very essence of what makes Folklore stand out amongst Swift’s albums. Swift focuses on world-building throughout the album’s 17 songs (including the bonus track “The Lakes”). Few of the “worlds” are as fleshed out as “Cardigan.” There’s something atmospheric about the song. When listening to it, you feel dropped into a sticky, warm summer night riddled with personal reflections and heartache. Of all of her singles, “Cardigan,” was the most jarring upon its release. No one could have expected Swift to dip into the sonic direction she follows here.

