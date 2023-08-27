New Songs Saturday! Hear New Tracks from the Jonas Brothers, Mitski, Al Green and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 15 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 15 songs for you today.

The Jo Bros teamed up with Switchfoot for a new rendition of the song “The Beautiful Letdown.” The new version, “The Beautiful Letdown (Jonas Brothers Version),” includes strings and the signature Brothers’ harmonies. The song is part of a new release from the Brothers, The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version) [Deluxe Edition], which is out Sep 15. Check out the new track below.

2. Mitski

The popular and enigmatic standout songwriter and performer Mitski released two new singles this week, the slow burn and organ-driven “Star” and the dreamy “Heaven.” These songs will go right to your soul like warmth and curiosity. Check out “Heaven” below.

3. John Carpenter

The king of horror John Carpenter has announced his forthcoming new album, Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988), which is out October 6. The LP, which includes contributions from now longtime collaborators, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, features the new single “Chariots of Pumpkins.”

4. Al Green

Iconic soul singer Al Green released his latest song, his first in years (since 2018, officially). The new track is a cover of the popular Lou Reed track “Perfect Day,” which you can check out below.

5. Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley (son of Bob) announced his next album, Old Soul, which is out September 15. The new LP features big names like Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, and Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley. Check out the new single, “Cool As The Breeze,” below.

6. Vic Mensa

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa shared his latest single “Blue Eyes.” The new song, which is in memory of his aunt who died of skin cancer from skin bleaching, comes from Mensa’s forthcoming new LP, VICTOR, which is set to drop on September 15.

7. Old Crow Medicine Show featuring Mavis Staples

Old friends and classic songwriters Old Crow Medicine Show and Mavis Staples shared a new music video for the song “One Drop,” which is slated for Old Crow’s forthcoming new album, Jubilee, out now. Check out the new work below.

8. 3rd Secret

Grunge Supergroup, 3rd Secret, recently released its latest music video for the song “Queens.” The group, which features Soundgarden members Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil along with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, among others, is heavy and packs a punch. Check it out below.

9. Shabazz Palaces

Seattle-born hip-hop group Shabazz Palaces, fronted by Grammy Award-winning artist Ishmael Butler, announced its latest LP, Robed in Rareness, which is out October 27. With the news, the group shared its latest single, “Binoculars (feat. Royce The Choice),” which you can check out below.

10. The Mountain Goats

This week, cerebral indie rock group The Mountain Goats shared their latest single, “Fresh Tattoo,” which is from the group’s forthcoming new album, Jenny from Thebes. Check out the new work from the fan favorites below.

11. Soccer Mommy

Bedroom pop star Soccer Mommy announced her forthcoming EP, Karaoke Night. That work is set to drop on September 22. With the news came the Nashville-based artist’s newest single, a cover of Taylor Swift’s “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” Check it out below.

12. Daughtry

Big-voiced songwriter and performer Daughtry released his latest music video for the song, “Artificial.” The new track comes as Daughtry is set to hit the road with fellow big Machine Records signee, chart-topper Ayron Jones. Check out the new music video below.

13. Autumn Nicholas

This week, up-and-coming Americana songwriter and performer Autumn Nicholas released their latest single “Made Yet.” The new emotive track showcases Nicholas’ breathy, full-voiced vocals and is about the perils of love and the difficult choices ahead. Check it out below.

14. Susan Tedeschi

This week, iconic blues artist Susan Tedeschi shared a bonus track from her upcoming Just Won’t Burn, 25th anniversary edition album. The new song, “Looking For Answers,” was performed by Tedeschi Trucks Band live from the Beacon Theatre in 2022.

15. The String Cheese Incident

Beloved jam band the String Cheese Incident released its latest single, the Bob Marley-inspired, “Ain’t I Been Good To You,” from the forthcoming album, Lend Me A Hand, which is due out on September 8. Check out the new track below.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images