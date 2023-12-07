A Battle of Taylor Swift’s Songs: The Big Hits vs. Fan Favorites

High streaming numbers and/or chart placement aren’t always evocative of which songs fans enjoy the most. Radio tastemakers have their opinions. An artist’s fervent followers have theirs. But, which is actually right? In the case of Taylor Swift, the answer varies.

Below, we’re giving you our humble opinion on whether or not the biggest hits from each of Swift’s albums are worthy of their status or if there is another, deeper cut, that deserves to be named champion.

1. Taylor Swift

Biggest hit: “Our Song“

Fan-favorite: “I’m Only Me When I’m With You“

Swift scored many major hits with her debut album, which makes picking the biggest hit a bit of a challenge. Nevertheless, we’ve gone with the Hot Country Songs chart No. 1 “Our Song.” It’s kind of the Taylor Swift song if you think about it. It was one of the first introductions the world got to Swift and her songwriting power. It’s no surprise that “Our Song” skyrocketed up the charts. The chorus is the envy of every country songwriter in Nashville with its perfect melody and instantly catchy lyrics.

One of many fan favorites on the record is “I’m Only Me When I’m With You.” It’s similarly jaunty and enticing as “Our Song.” In another world, this song could’ve acted as a single. But, does it stand up to the actual singles? Maybe not.

“Our Song” is worthy of its hit status. We have no qualms with this being chosen as a single. Even today, it holds weight.

2. Fearless

Biggest hit: “Love Story“

Fan-favorite: “The Way I Loved You“

Considering “Love Story” went No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart twice over, we will go ahead and dub it the biggest hit on Fearless. “Love Story” will always have a special place in our hearts. It elicits the same fluttering feelings that young love does. That being said, there is a fan favorite that we might enjoy even more than this single.

Not singing (screaming) along to “The Way I Loved You” is a crime. While “Love Story” is Swift’s ode to romantic devotion, we’d argue that this track is even more passionate. Because of that, we’d pick “The Way I Loved You” when choosing between these two tracks.

3. Speak Now

Biggest hit: “Sparks Fly“

Fan-favorite: “Enchanted“

Given that many songs have now surpassed “Sparks Fly” in streaming stats, we fret to call it the biggest hit of Speak Now. Nevertheless, statistically, it was one of the best-performing songs upon the release of the album. “Sparks Fly” is single fodder. It’s upbeat, anthemic, and perfect for habitual radio play.

On the flip side, we have the sleeper hit “Enchanted.” This slow-burning ballad is undoubtedly beloved by Swifties. Forget just being a favorite on Speak Now, it might be one of their favorites in Swift’s entire discography. The hype around this song is more than deserved. We have to side with the Swifties on this one. “Enchanted” is the better song of the two.

4. Red

Biggest hit: “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Fan-favorite: “All Too Well“

The chiding “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” earned Swift a No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, opening up a permanent spot in the pop scene for the country singer. It’s a fun single to sing along to with friends and we appreciate what it did for Swift’s career, but it doesn’t even hold a candle to “All Too Well.”

The fan-favorite features some of Swift’s most bare songwriting to date. Moreover, the extended version of the track cuts even deeper. There is no competition here. “All Too Well” takes the prize.

5. 1989

Biggest hit: “Blank Space“

Fan-favorite: “Clean“

1989 is Swift’s heavyweight when it comes to hits. She had several songs from this record enter the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but it’s “Blank Space” that took the No. 1 spot for a whopping seven weeks. Naturally, we have to crown it the biggest hit.

There isn’t a song on this album that hasn’t been well picked over by fans, but we know the Swifties have a special affinity for “Clean”—as do we. Swift opens up her wounds in this song, daring to get deep with her audience. We always appreciate Swift’s candor. While she is honest on “Blank Space,” we think “Clean” is a step up in the songwriting department.

6. Reputation

Biggest hit: “Look What You Made Me Do“

Fan-favorite: “New Year’s Day“

Pitting these songs against one another is almost not fair. They live worlds apart, sonically. “Look What You Made Me Do” is a fiery message to her haters while “New Year’s Day” is beautiful in its simplicity. We feel confident in saying these two songs represent the two sides of this album. Which side is better?

We, hesitantly, pick “Look What You Made Me Do.” Our decision is informed by both the over-arching meaning behind this record and its evolving legacy within Swift’s career. Given this album is supposed to right some wrongs, “LWYMMD” seems to be the best option to help elucidate that goal in three minutes. When it was released, listeners had differing opinions about this song. In hindsight, Swifties adore this song for its deeply anthemic melody and searing lyrics. All that said, we agree with Swift’s decision to make this a single.

7. Lover

Biggest hit: “Me!” (feat. Brendon Urie)

Fan-favorite: “Cruel Summer”

“Me!” was the first single to be released from Lover. It was slightly controversial upon its release in 2019. Some found it a touch cheesy. Nevertheless, it rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making it one of the highest charting songs from the album.

Earlier this year, Swift shared two new versions of, “Cruel Summer.” The revamp of this album cut was so loved by fans (and Swift) that it became a single and rose to No. 1 four years after its initial release. The data doesn’t lie on this one. “Cruel Summer” should’ve been a single from the start.

8. folklore

Biggest hit: “cardigan“

Fan-favorite: “illicit affairs“

There isn’t a weak link on folklore. Every song is crafted to the best of Swift’s ability. The best-performing single from the record, “cardigan,” is both hit-worthy and deeply introspective. It’s a dichotomy that Swift pulls off often, but it’s deeply apparent here.

In terms of fan favorites on the album, we’ve chosen to highlight “illicit affairs.” The song about infidelity has managed to connect with a wide array of fans. Its popularity only grew during the Eras Tour thanks to Swift’s impassioned rendition of it. We’re in a pickle here. We’re not sure which to pick, but we’re leaning towards “cardigan.” This album was a leap for Swift and this track helps to bridge the gap between her past releases and this one.

9. evermore

Biggest hit: “willow“

Fan-favorite: “cowboy like me“

The lead single from evermore, “willow,” perfectly captures the woodsy fairy aesthetic of this album. It’s a strong single, which is why it flew up to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“willow” might have been the single, but we can’t agree that it is the biggest standout. We have a soft spot for “cowboy like me,” and we know many Swifties do as well. If we had to pick the better song of the two, it would be “cowboy like me” every time.

10. Midnights

Biggest hit: “Anti-Hero“

Fan-favorite: “You’re On Your Own, Kid“

“Anti-Hero” was absolutely, positively everywhere this year—and for good reason. Again, she walks the tightrope between a radio hit and a powerful statement with this track.

A little less visible to the mainstream is “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” However, it’s equally as floor-filling and candid as the single is. It might even rival “Anti-Hero” in terms of memorability. We find this song to be one of the best on Midnights. We love “Anti-Hero,” but it’s slightly less effective when compared to this track.

