Taylor Swift Breaks Radio Songs Chart Record with “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift has become the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

Her latest No. 1 comes from the self-deprecating Midnights track, “Anti-Hero”—her seventh overall on that particular chart. The milestone puts her in league with Maroon 5, Katy Perry, and Usher. Swift and these artists are tied for fourth place for most No. 1 on the chart. Rihanna is currently in first place with 12 No. 1 songs, followed by Mariah Carey with 11 and Bruno Mars with nine.

“Taylor is a multidimensional creative force whose achievements place her among the most accomplished artists in the history of music, and we are thrilled and honored to partner with her across so many aspects of her career,” said Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge, in light of the news, per uDiscoverMusic.

Swift’s Midnights has broken a number of records. Last week, it was announced that the sales for the album had reached six million in a matter of weeks, making her the first artists to have five albums sell over one million units in the week of their release. The album is also the first to sell better on vinyl than on CD since the 1980s. Not a bad list of lauds for Swift.

“Taylor’s achievements over the past year have been absolutely spectacular! With more than two dozen historic milestones set by Midnights, it’s nearly unimaginable for any artist to sell more than six million albums in less than eight weeks during any era of our business,” said Republic Records Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Monte Lipman. “These accomplishments further exemplify Taylor’s prowess as the consummate artist and storyteller defining a generation.”

In other Swift news, it was revealed earlier this year that a group of superfans is suing Ticketmaster for the Eras Tour ticket debacle. They said in the filing, “Ticketmaster intentionally and purposefully misled millions of fans into believing it would prevent bots and scalpers from participating in the presales.”

The filing continued, “However, millions of fans were unable to purchase tickets during the TaylorSwiftTix Pre-sale and the Capital One Pre-sale, due in large part to unprecedented website traffic caused by Ticketmaster allowing 14 million unverified Ticketmaster users and a ‘staggering’ number of bots to participate in the pre-sales.”

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images