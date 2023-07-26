Everything We Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ Album

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to share her sophomore record, Guts. Given the momentous success of her debut album SOUR, this project has been highly anticipated amongst Rodrigo’s circle of fans. She has been slowly releasing information about the album, generating more and more buzz.

Videos by American Songwriter

We’re here to round up all of the information about Guts that is out there in the ether (which is not much – she keeping it pretty close to the chest). Learn more about the project below.

[RELATED: Behind the Sarcastic Meaning of “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo]

This might seem an obvious one, but it’s a deeply important fact to know for calendar marking purposes. You’ll want to be mentally prepared for Rodrigo’s sophomore project. If it’s anything like her first, we can expect some strong feelings to be floating around in the air after pressing “play.”

The album is expected to arrive on September 8 and is available for pre-save, HERE.

The lyrical content is expected to continue her string of “teen angst”

If you loved the teen angst on SOUR, you can rest easy. Rodrigo has already revealed that Guts will continue in the same vein.

“I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” Rodrigo said in a statement. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that. I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth. A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

Rodrigo is collaborating with Dan Nigro again

Rodrigo worked closely with producer Dan Nigro on her debut album. It went so swimmingly that she tapped him again for Guts. The pair crafted the lead single “Vampire” together.

“It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad,” Rodrigo previously said of the track. “But when Dan [Nigro] and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes.”

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)