Olivia Rodrigo Announces Sophomore Album ‘GUTS’

Olivia Rodrigo is back! In a delightful surprise for her fans on Monday, the talented 20-year-old pop sensation revealed that her eagerly awaited second album will be released later this year. While sharing this exciting news, she also revealed the album’s title and captivating cover art, further heightening the anticipation.

“My sophomore album GUTS comes out september 8th. i am so proud of this record and I can’t wait to share it with you all! u can presave it now! xoxoxoxo❤️💜💌🖤,” she revealed on Instagram.

In the artwork, the singer graces the cover, reclining on a dark purple floor, adorned in a lacy black dress and red lipstick. Notably, her fingers display four letter rings spelling out the word “GUTS.” Drawing parallels to her previous chart-topping debut album SOUR, which also featured a purple backdrop, the upcoming album includes a parental advisory warning on Rodrigo’s website.

Rodrigo once again worked with Dan Nigro, the producer behind SOUR, which was created in both New York City and Los Angeles. Anticipating its release, Rodrigo recently revealed that the album’s lead single, “Vampire,” will be released on June 30. This eagerly awaited track will mark the Grammy winner’s first release since 2021.

Opening up more about the sophomore album, through a press release Rodrigo noted the album will explore “growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life.”

She continued, “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 — it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change,” she continued. “I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that. I made the bulk of this album during my 19th year on this earth,” she said in another statement. “A year that, for me, was filled with lots of confusion, mistakes, awkwardness & good old fashioned teen angst.”

Rodrigo’s debut studio album, SOUR, marked her entrance as a singer-songwriter in the music industry. It was released on May 21, 2021, under the Geffen Records label. SOUR received critical acclaim, earning recognition as one of the top albums of 2021 by esteemed publications such as Billboard and Rolling Stone. The album secured the number one spot in their year-end rankings. At the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, SOUR and “Drivers License” triumphed, with the album winning Best Pop Vocal Album and the single earning the accolade for Best Pop Solo Performance. Furthermore, Rodrigo herself was honored with the Best New Artist award.

(Photo Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)