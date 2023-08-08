Olivia Rodrigo to Share New Track “Bad Idea Right?” This Week

The second single from Olivia Rodrigo’s impending sophomore album is slated for release this week. The track “Bad Idea Right?” will arrive on Friday (August 11).

Rodrigo announced the news on her Instagram with a caption that reads, “bad idea right? this friday,” and the single’s artwork. The cover image features Rodrigo behind a fogged-up piece of glass with lipstick marks scattered around, and the title written in ruby red. Check it out below.

Not much is known about the new song other than Rodrigo has claimed that it is “pretty different” from the album’s lead single, “Vampire.” While that track was morose and haunting, Rodrigo has set “Bad Idea Right?” up to be something that is “a little more fun and playful” (per Line of Best Fit).

Rodrigo released “Vampire” in June. The song followed in the footsteps of her debut album’s lead single, “Drivers License.” Both songs are intimate ballads and emotionally rich.

“I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience,” Rodrigo shared of writing “Vampire.” “It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan [Nigro] and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes.”

Rodrigo has already shared the track list for the impending record. The album will consist of 12 tracks, including “Vampire” and “Bad Idea Right?” Find the full tracklist (per Genius), below.

Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS track list

1. “All-American Bitch”

2. “Bad Idea Right?”

3. “Vampire”

4. “Lacy”

5. “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”

6. “Making the Bed”

7. “Logical”

8. “Get Him Back!”

9. “Love is Embarassing”

10. “The Grudge”

11. “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”

12. “Teenage Dream”

