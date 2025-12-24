Callie Twisselman Shares What She’s Learned from Dolly Parton Ahead of Her Grand Ole Opry Debut (Exclusive)

Callie Twisselman is ready for the Opry stage. American Songwriter spoke to the rising country star ahead of her debut at the famed Nashville institution, and she introduced herself to listeners, spoke about her biggest collaboration yet (hint: it’s Dolly!), and revealed what’s next in her career.

For the uninitiated, Twisselman described herself as “a little traditional country mixed with the new pop country,” with a sprinkle of Jewel in there for good measure. When all of that is combined into one person, it’s someone who’s music is “fun, sassy, and classy,” Twisselman said.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Twisselman considers herself a fan of Dolly Parton. From Parton’s voice and songwriting, to her branding and fashion sense, Twisselman said simply, “Dolly is a legend.”

That’s why, when the opportunity came up to collaborate on a song with Parton herself, it was “a dream come true” for Twisselman. Back in 2024, Twisselman and Parton, along with Jessie James Decker and Maddie & Tae, released the track “Gonna Be You.”

“I would have never imagined that I could say I’m on a song with her,” Twisselman marveled. “… It was just really exciting.”

Callie Twisselman’s Next Performances

Parton must have been impressed with what she heard, because she tapped Twisselman to open up for her at one of her Las Vegas shows in September 2026.

“No pressure at all,” Twisselman quipped. “… Being the only opener for her that night is really something I never thought would happen to me. I’m just gonna do my best, and put on a show, and do what Dolly would do.”

Before she heads to Vegas, though, Twisselman is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Dec. 27.

“The Opry has been a dream of mine since I was little. I just never imagined that would be something that I would get to do,” Twisselman said. “I was really shocked when my manager called me… It took me a minute to take it all in.”

As for how she’s getting ready for the massive gig, Twisselman said, “It’s a hard thing to prepare for, but I’m trying to do my best, and enjoy it, and take it all in.”

Callie Twisselman’s Musical Plans

Even with those big performances on the horizon, Twisselman still finds time to think about new music. In fact, she put out her latest EP, Growing in Grace, on Dec. 5.

Next year, fans can expect to hear some new singles, but they’ll likely have to wait until 2027 for Twisselman’s first LP.

“I’m taking each song, trying to build kind of a concept and make sure each song flows into the next,” Twisselman said of her forthcoming album. “It’s way different to put together a project like that, but I feel like it’s gonna be my best one.”

As Twisselman steps into an exciting new chapter in her life, she’s keeping all the things she’s learned from Parton in mind.

“[I’ve learned] just to stay true to yourself and continue working hard,” she said. “You have to make sacrifices in this business, so just know that it’s what you want to do. As long as that’s the case, then you make those sacrifices and it’s all worth it.”

Photo courtesy of Callie Twisselman