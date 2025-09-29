Dolly Parton Cools Concerns She’s “Quittin’ the Business” After Postponing Vegas Residency

While still mourning the death of her husband, Carl Dean Thomas, Dolly Parton never stopped working and performing. Using her career to help her navigate the grieving process, she planned to head to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for a Las Vegas residency. And with December a magical time of year, there seemed no better person to spread some holiday cheer than Dolly. But sadly, the country icon recently announced she needed to postpone her upcoming shows amid health struggles.

For fans of Dolly, they know the drive that Dolly possesses. Always focused on her career, the singer rarely canceled or postponed performances. But on Sunday, she shared a post on her Instagram page, announcing, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.”

With Dolly constantly keeping fans updated about her career and life, she added, “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

Still able to joke, Dolly decided to push her residency not over her health concerns but due to not being able to produce the show fans deserved. “I am not able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.”

Although taking a break from the stage, Dolly wasn’t ready to put her entire career on hold. She insisted she would still work on projects while addressing her health. And when it came to her Las Vegas shows, she also posted the new dates, which started in September 2026.

While fans will have to wait another year before seeing Dolly take over Las Vegas, she promised, “Don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.”

As Dolly takes this time to heal, her unwavering connection to fans ensures that when she returns, it will be worth the wait.

