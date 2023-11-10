Exclusive: Jelly Roll on Grammy Nominations: “I’ve Been Crying all Morning”

Jelly Roll has had an emotional week. Following his major win for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, he scored another major industry nod on Friday, November 10: He’s nominated for two Grammy Awards in 2024 in the all-genre category of Best New Artist, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me,” featuring Lainey Wilson.

“There is no greater honor than to be nominated for a Grammy—and to have it all happen two days after winning CMA New Artist of the Year is unbelievable,” Jelly Roll shares exclusively with American Songwriter. “To be in an all-genre category representing country is beyond an honor. To be able to write a song like ‘Save Me’ with someone that I grew up with and for the Academy to acknowledge it with a nomination—and for Lainey Wilson to have added her talent, heart, and spirit on it—I’ve been crying all morning.”

Other nominees for Best New Artist include fellow country act The War and Treaty, Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again.., Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, and Noah Kahan. “Save Me” was originally released in 2020 on Jelly Roll’s album, Self-Medicated. He released a remix of the song with Wilson (who won Entertainer of the Year for the first time at the 2023 CMA Awards) in 2023 as the second single off his debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel. The remix is climbing up the Top 5 on country radio.

Jelly Roll was also nominated for Male Voclaist of the Year, Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Need a Favor,” and Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me” at the CMA Awards.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images