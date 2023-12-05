Jelly Roll Doesn’t Think He Should Win New Artist or Country Duo Grammys, Shares His Predictions

It has been a huge year for Jelly Roll. Just two days after winning New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards, he received two Grammy nominations. The Antioch, Tennessee native is up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson. He felt honored to receive the nominations. However, humble as always, he doesn’t think he deserves to win either category.

Recently Jelly Roll headlined Audacy’s Riptide Music Festival. While he was there, he spoke to KISS Country 99.9’s TC and Dina B. During their conversation, he talked about his Grammy nominations and who he thinks should win both categories.

“I don’t know if it’s this year or next year, but I just dream of that walk from my chair to that stage when they tell us I won a Grammy,” he said. “I’ve thought about it excessively.”

Then, he opened up about his Grammy predictions. “Full disclosure with each other, I think Vince Gill deserves the [Best Country Duo/Group Performance]. I just think Vince is an icon and I don’t know how many more years he’s going to be around to give him his flowers, so we should now,” he admitted. “I think Noah Kahan should win [Best New Artist],” he added. “I don’t think I should win either one of them—but if I do, we’re gonna turn it up, baby! Let me warn y’all. Y’all think I went crazy at the CMAs, I’m bringin’ the house down at the Grammys. I’m tellin’ you, the Holy Spirit will show up for sure.”

Jelly Roll Never Dreamed of His Current Success

Jelly Roll spent more than a decade of his early career as an independent rapper. At the same time, he was in and out of jail for selling drugs and other criminal activity. Then, he straightened his life up, transitioned to country music, and found success. During the interview, he revealed he never dreamed of achieving his current level of fame.

“I don’t even know that I even had a dream. But, it was like just whatever it took not to be a criminal,” Jelly Roll confessed. “My guitarist who has been with me for ten years said it best, we started living our dream three or four years ago. This is just like whipped cream and cherries on top of a brownie, now. Now it’s just getting out of hand,” he added.

“I wasn’t confident enough in myself to dream this big. I want to share that message, be more confident, believe in yourself, you’re dreaming too small. When I sold out the Exit/In in Nashville or the Ryman even, I was like, ‘This is it! If it never gets any better, I’m good. I’ll never sell crack cocaine again.”

Featured Image by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for iHeartRadio