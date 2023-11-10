4 Artists Snubbed from the 2024 Grammy Nominations

On Friday morning (November 10), the Recording Academy announced the full list of nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards, set to take place on February 4, 2024. By this point, we’re sure the Academy knows that they cannot please everybody with their nominations. But, that won’t stop us from pointing out where they went wrong.

Though SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and more rightfully earned nominations in several different categories, there were also plenty of artists who contributed a great deal to the past year of music that received zero recognition from the Academy. Below, we’ve listed the four most surprising snubs from the 2024 Grammys.

4. Rema

Nigerian Afrobeats rapper Rema uniquely made his way into the American pop scene this year with his smash hit “Calm Down,” as well as its remix featuring Selena Gomez. Taking home awards from the MTV VMAs, Guinness World Records, and Spotify, the song was one of the most impactful releases in music this year.

However, this was not reflected in the 2024 Grammy nominations. On top of “Calm Down” being fully absent from all categories, Rema was also not able to earn a spot on the Best New Artist list, a tough blow for such an obviously promising artist.

3. PinkPantheress

Although British hyper-pop phenom PinkPantheress only just released her debut studio album Heaven Knows last night, one of the LP’s lead singles captured the hearts of youthful audiences all over the globe. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” with Ice Spice unquestionably needed to earn a Grammy nom in at least one category. But, when looking at lists like Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo-Group Performance, PinkPantheress and “Boys a Liar Pt. 2” were nowhere to be found.

2. Gunna

Just months after returning from jail for his involvement in the widely-publicized R.I.C.O. case being pursued against Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life label, Gunna demonstrably reminded fans why he has long been one of the most exciting acts in all of hip-hop.

Gaining the undivided attention of rap fans in the early weeks of summer with his a Gift & a Curse album, which included chart-toppers like “fukumean” and “back to the moon,” Gunna surely deserved to have his fiery run acknowledged with some Grammy nominations. However, when the full list of nominees was announced this morning, the Atlanta-bred MC’s name was not present in any of the song or album categories.

1. Morgan Wallen

Before you say anything, yes we know. Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” was indeed nominated in the Best Country Song category for the 2024 Grammys. However, this category is solely a “songwriter award,” per The Grammys. This means that the nomination is more so honoring the song’s writers instead of the primary artist.

“Last Night,” which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 this year, did not earn a nomination in the Best Country Solo Performance category or the Song of the Year category. On top of this, the album which the song landed on, One Thing at a Time (March 3), received zero nominations in any category. This feels inexcusable, considering One Thing at a Time spent a whopping 15 WEEKS at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic