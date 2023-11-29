Exclusive: Manuel Turizo is “Grateful” to Perform on ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

Manuel Turizo has had a groundbreaking year in 2023. Riding high off the success of his 2022 breakthrough hit “La Bachata,” which made a global impact when it charted from Argentina to the U.S., and several countries in between, the Colombian singer also had a hit on his hands in 2023 with his collaboration with Marshmello on “El Merengue.” Both tracks reached No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Airplay chart.

Following his appearance at the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Turizo will bring good tidings when he takes the stage at the 2023 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special. “When I was made aware of the opportunity, it was a no-brainer to get to be part of the iconic Rockefeller Tree Lighting alongside some great acts!” Turizo tells American Songwriter in an exclusive statement, adding that this is the first time he’ll perform Christmas songs on a live broadcast. “Rockefeller Center Christmas is an iconic holiday tradition where people from all over the world come to New York and visit Rockefeller Center. Who else can say they light up a giant tree in the middle of the city?”

Though he’s only 23 years old, Turizo has been making waves in the world of Latin music since 2016 when he dropped his worldwide hit, “Una Lady Como Tú,” his first single to chart on the Latin Airplay chart in the U.S. and peak at No. 2 in his native country. He’s been nominated for several Latin Grammy Awards, including the 2023 ceremony where “El Merengue” was up for Best Tropical Song.

Turizo is looking forward to bringing his Latin fusion sound to the national stage in New York City, honoring his culture with what he hints is a “special song” to his community. He’s also celebrating the season with the release of a Latin-infused rendition of “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” on Amazon Music.

“Representing my home country means everything to me and will always be a part of why I do what I do,” he expresses. “To get the opportunity to be a part of an iconic American special is something I’m so grateful to get to be a part of. I will be capturing the spirit of my culture with a special song to honor my fellow Latinos.”

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs live on Wednesday (November 29) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)