Watch: Kelly Clarkson Sings “Love, You Didn’t Do Right by Me” from ‘White Christmas’ During Kellyoke Segment

Kelly Clarkson is getting already ready for Christmas. On Friday (November 3) she performed “Love, You Didn’t Do Right by Me” during her Kellyoke segment.

Clarkson brought some seriously spooky vibes to The Kelly Clarkson Show with her Halloween cover of “Vampire.” Now, the American Idol alum is skipping Thanksgiving and diving right into the Christmas season.

Clarkson nailed the jazzy rendition of the Rosemary Clooney classic. Her vocal delivery on “Love” would have felt right at home in a smoky jazz bar in a bygone era. More appropriately, the longing and heartache in her voice would have been perfect in the song’s original setting, the 1954 musical classic White Christmas. Irving Berlin penned the song for the film and Clooney sang it as Betty Haynes in the film.

Covering this Berlin classic is just part of how Clarkson is gearing up for the holiday season. Later this month, she’ll host NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center.

Clarkson moved to New York earlier this year. It gave her a chance to start over after her divorce. More importantly, her new home gave her a new lease on life and a new studio in the historic 30 Rock building. It looks like the move also gave her the opportunity to host the annual Christmas celebration.

“As you know, the holiday tree lighting in New York is an iconic tradition. The tree itself is spectacular, but that’s just one part of the grand event,” Clarkson said when she shared the news last month. Then, she recalled that she performed at the event for the first time two decades ago and is excited to revisit it. “I am stoked to reveal that I’m getting the chance to do it again. And this time at my new home at 30 Rock,” she added.

“I’m actually going to host the whole thing, so, alright, I’m going to do the whole thing,” she continued. “I’m very excited. I love Christmas so much. It’s so magical and my whole family is going to be there. We are very excited about Christmas in New York.”

