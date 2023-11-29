Cher and Aging Are Not Friends: “It Pisses the F— out of Me”

Cher recently revealed how she feels about aging, and had some strong words to share. In an interview with Today, she reacted to the news of the 25th anniversary of her song “Believe” with the surprising answer, “It’s not that amazing.”

Videos by American Songwriter

She continued, “It pisses the fuck out of me,” claiming that she and aging are “not friends” and she’d “give anything to be 70 again.” She also shared that her mother, Georgia Holt, had accepted the natural act of aging and “didn’t mind,” eventually passing last year at age 96. Cher, however, does not accept this predestined fate.

[RELATED: Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and More]

The problem with aging for Cher is that sometimes her much younger boyfriend, music executive and 37-year-old Alexander Edwards, doesn’t get her references. “Sometimes I’m talking to him, and he has no idea who I’m talking about,” she shared. “The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, [is]?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references … He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet.'”

Generational age gap aside, Cher admitted the two are happy with each other. “I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together,” she shared. “We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He’s a got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever … We just get each other.” They also seem to balance each other out personality-wise, as Cher admitted Edwards is “more obviously shy” and “reserved” than she is.

Recently, Cher performed her new holiday hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song” from her album Christmas at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and will perform at the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony tonight at 8pm on NBC. She will perform solo and in a duet with Darlene Love, who recorded a duet of her 1963 hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on Cher’s new album. Most likely, they’ll be performing that song together, and Cher will possibly sing “DJ Play a Christmas Song” again.

(Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)