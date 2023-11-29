Christmas in Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting: How to Watch, Who’s Performing, and More

Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs tonight, November 29, broadcast from New York City. For those looking to watch the iconic tree lighting ceremony, here are all the details you’ll need to settle in and prepare for a night of lights and musical performances.

Videos by American Songwriter

When and where does Christmas in Rockefeller Center air?

The live broadcast will begin on November 29 at 8pm ET on NBC and Peacock. In New York City, the festivities kick off at 7pm between 49th and 50th Streets at Rockefeller Center.

Who is hosting the ceremony?

Kelly Clarkson is returning to Christmas in Rockefeller Center for the first time in 20 years to host and perform. After her big American Idol win in 2002, she performed at the tree lighting ceremony as her first non-Idol live show. She mentioned this milestone when she announced she would be hosting the event this year.

“I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree,” Clarkson said in a statement on Monday. In a previous statement on her show, she announced, “I had the opportunity to perform for my first time at NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center 20 years ago, and I am stoked to reveal that I’m getting the chance to do it again.”

[RELATED: How to Watch the ‘Christmas at Graceland’ Holiday Special]

Who will be performing?

The tree lighting ceremony brings all sorts of amazing performers to Rockefeller Center; this year is no exception. Cher will perform hits from her new holiday album, Christmas, joined by Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, Liz Gillies and Seth MacFarlane—who also released a holiday album together, We Wish You the Merriest—and Darlene Love, who’s iconic hit “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” was the holiday centerpiece of The David Letterman Show for 30 years.

Also present at the ceremony will be Adam Blackstone, David Foster and Katherine McPhee, Chlöe, Carly Pearce, and Manuel Turizo. Additionally, the legendary Rockettes will perform, as they have at past tree lightings. The dance troupe will perform a number from their annual Christmas Spectacular show, which they usually perform next door at Radio City Music Hall.

What actually happens at Christmas in Rockefeller Center?

The tree-lighting tradition has been around for more than 80 years. Coincidentally, this year’s tree has also been around for about that long and has grown about that high. The 80-year-old Norway Spruce was harvested from Vestal, New York, and stands around 80 feet tall and 43 feet wide. Since its arrival in Rockefeller Plaza on November 11, it has been painstakingly decorated with more than 50,000 LED lights.

As for the star on the top of the massive tree, it’s similarly gigantic. Designed by architect Daniel Libeskind, the Swarovski crystal-encrusted star weighs 900 pounds. You’d never know it considering how dainty it looks sitting atop the glittering tree.

Looking to go to Rockefeller Center yourself to see the tree in person? It will be illuminated every day until January 13 from 5am to midnight. Exceptions include Christmas Day, when it will stay on for 24 hours, and New Year’s Eve, when it will stay lit from 5am until 9pm. After that, all the attention is on the iconic ball drop in Times Square.

(Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images)