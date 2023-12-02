Manuel Turizo Reflects on “Incredible Year” with Shakira, Marshmello Collaborations

Manuel Turizo is no stranger to breaking new ground in music. The Colombian born and raised singer had his first major career breakthrough in 2016 when his hit “Una Lady Como Tu” crossed over from the Colombian music chart to the US, where it peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Latin Pop Airplay chart and No. 32 on the Hot Latin Songs chart. He’s since scored several hits in both countries, including “Esperándote,” “Vaina Loca,” and “Sola.”

Now, Turizo is riding high on a pair of hit 2023 collaborations with “El Merengue” with Marshmello, and “Copa Vacia” with Shakira. The singer attributes his fearlessness in exploring new territory, and his dedicated team, to his success. “It was an incredible year for me and my entire team,” he tells American Songwriter in an exclusive statement. “We have worked very hard, not only in the American territory, but also in South America and Europe. I am always inspired by the things I experience every day and perhaps many times go against the flow, not working on what is trending but rather exploring new musical genres.”

The 23-year-old capped off his thrilling year with an appearance on the annual Christmas at Rockefeller Center special where he performed “Feliz Navidad” and Justin Bieber’s “Under the Mistletoe.” “When I was made aware of the opportunity, it was a no-brainer to get to be part of the iconic Rockefeller Tree Lighting alongside some great acts!” he says. “Representing my home country means everything to me and will always be a part of why I do what I do. To get the opportunity to be a part of an iconic American special is something I’m so grateful to get to be a part of. I will be capturing the spirit of my culture with a special song to honor my fellow Latinos.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic