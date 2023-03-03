Exclusive: Morgan Wallen Talks Inspiration Behind ‘One Thing At a Time’— “My Hope is That This Album Makes My Fans Proud”

Country sensation Morgan Wallen has officially unloaded his weighty 36-track album, One Thing At a Time. With a release of that size and caliber, its drop is bound to make a seismic country shift.

The “You Proof” star sat down to unpack the hefty record. “As long as I’m being honest and true to myself, I feel like I can do whatever I want,” he explained in the studio as he described the various twists and turns that appear across the three dozen tracks.

Throughout the interview, below, he discusses the inspiration behind the album, the various avenues he explores on this release, how fatherhood and his artistry intersect, and more. Check it out now.

Wallen’s highly anticipated third studio album is his most personal to date, as well as the one he could be most “hands-on” with. “This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs, and the lows,” Wallen shared of the album when it was first announced.

A 36-song experiment with various themes, reflections, and musical styles, One Thing At a Time is all about Wallen as he is right now, after two massive albums, innumerable live performances, and an array of life-altering experiences since his debut in 2018.

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak,” the country singer added. “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think—just like it did for me.”

The album not only features soon-to-be hits, but also sees a number of star-studded collaborations from the likes of fellow country stars, Eric Church, HARDY, and ERNEST.

On the heels of the release, Wallen will embark on his lengthy 63-date One Night At A Time World Tour in support of the new album. The artist will take on stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters across four countries and two continents for the majority of 2023, kicking in mid-March before coming to a close in October.

