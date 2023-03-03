Neil Young Continues ‘Original Bootleg Series’ with Two New LPs

Neil Young is fast becoming the Lord of the Bootlegs.

The famed songwriter and performer announced the forthcoming release of two more bootleg albums, including one from The Ducks called High Flyin’, and one from Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers called Somewhere Under The Rainbow.

Both albums will be available on April 14 via vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives. To celebrate the news, Young has released the song “Little Wing” by The Ducks and “Human Highway” by Neil Young & The Santa Monica Flyers.

Somewhere Under The Rainbow was recorded live at the Rainbow Theatre in London. The project features Young (vocals, guitar) with Nils Lofgren (lead and rhythm guitar, piano, accordion, vocals), Ben Keith (pedal steel guitar, vocals), Billy Talbot (bass, vocals) and Ralph Molina (drums, vocals).

Meanwhile, High Flyin’ is a double-live album from the summer of 1977. The LP was recorded by a Northern California aggregation called The Ducks and featured Young (guitar, harmonica and vocals), Bob Mosley (bass and vocals), Jeff Blackburn (guitar and vocals) and Johnny Craviotto (drums and vocals).

The tracklist for both new albums is below.

OBS 2: The Ducks’ High Flyin’

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. “I Am a Dreamer”

2. “Younger Days”

3. “Gypsy Wedding”

4. “Are You Ready For The Country?”

5. “Hold On Boys”

Side 2

1. “My My My (Poor Man)”

2. “I’m Tore Down”

3. “Hey Now”

4. “Wide Eyed and Willing”

5. “Truckin’ Man”

Side 3

1. “Sail Away”

2. “Gone Dead Train”

3. “Silver Wings”

Side 4

1. “Human Highway”

2. “Your Love”

3. “I’m Ready”

4. “Little Wing”

5. “Car Tune”

Side 5

1. “Windward Passage”

2. “Leaving Us Now”

3. “Mr. Soul”

Side 6

1. “Two Riders”

2. “Honky Tonk Man”

3. “Sailor Man”

4. “Silver Wings”

OBS 6: Somewhere Under The Rainbow

Vinyl Tracklisting:

Side 1

1. “Tonight’s The Night”

2. “Mellow My Mind”

3. “World On A String”

4. “Speakin’ Out”

5. “Albuquerque”

Side 2

1. “New Mama”

2. “Roll Another Number (For The Road)”

3. “Tired Eyes”

4. “Tonight’s The Night – Part II”

Side 3

1. “Flying On The Ground Is Wrong”

2. “Human Highway”

3. “Helpless”

Side 4

1. “Don’t Be Denied”

2. “Cowgirl In The Sand”

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns