Morgan Wallen to Release 36-Track Album ‘One Thing At A Time’

Things are only heating up for country’s latest it-performer Morgan Wallen.

The “You Proof” star has announced his third album, set for release just ahead of his 58-date One Night At A Time World Tour.

His new album, titled One Thing At A Time, will be an expansive 36-track release that will harbor deeply personal, confessional, and poignant songs from start to finish.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” Wallen shared of his forthcoming album in a statement. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop.

“There are 36 songs on this album because we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me,” he continued. “It was a blast to create, and I was so grateful to be back in the studio to lay this out for my fans.”

The album will see star-quality collaborations with country bigwigs, Eric Church, HARDY, and ERNEST.

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak,” Wallen added. “That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”

One Thing At A Time is set to drop March 3. However, the star is releasing three new songs from the album tonight (Jan. 30). “Last Night,” “Everything I Love,” and “I Wrote the Book” are set to arrive as the follow-up sampler to his previously released trio of tracks, “One Thing At a Time,” “Days That End In Why,” and “Tennessee Fan.”

One Thing At A Time Track List:

“Born With a Beer In My Hand” “Last Night” “Everything I Love” “Man Made a Bar” (Feat. Eric Church) “Devil Don’t Know” “One Thing At a Time” “’98 Braves” “Ain’t That Some” “I Wrote the Book” “Tennessee Numbers” “Hope That’s True” “Whiskey Friends” “Sunrise” “Keith Whitley” “In the Bible” (Feat. HARDY) “You Proof” “Thought You Should Know” “F150-50” “Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)” “I Deserve a Drink” “Wine Into Water” “Me + All Your Reasons” “Tennessee Fan” “Money On Me” “Thinkin’ Bout Me” “Single Than She Was” “Days That End In Why” “Last Drive Down Main” “Me to Me” “Don’t Think Jesus” “180 (Lifestyle)” “Had It” “Cowgirls” (feat. ERNEST) “Good Girl Gone Missin'” “Outlook” “Dying Man”

