Exclusive Premiere: Levi Evans Explores the Camouflages of Happiness on “So Happy”

Oftentimes, happiness is feigned to mask one’s true feelings. The lengths some people will go to hide their true emotions is something Los Angeles-based indie-pop singer and songwriter Levi Evans explores on “So Happy.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Co-written by Evans and Lucky West (Dreamers, Walk the Moon), the lo-fi dreamy pop of “So Happy,” off Evans’ upcoming EP, confronts the extremities of putting one’s best face forward.

Wearing a yellow smiley face mask to hide his frown, in the video, Evans lackadaisically moves through everyday activities singing I’m so happy, I could die / What’s the point, don’t need to try / I got nowhere to go / So I’m staying at home / I just live on the bright side … Cus I don’t need nobody else.

“So Happy” follows Evans’ 2023 singles “Faith” and “You I Think Of,” expanding on the nearly dozen tracks the Irish-American artist, and son of U2’s The Edge, has released since 2021.

Evans spoke to American Songwriter about songwriting and all its “breadcrumbs” and why “So Happy” has been a creative turning point for him.

American Songwriter: Does it take you a long time to flesh out the lyrics of a song?

Levi Evans: It really depends. Every song is different, but usually, when I sit down to write, I get the bulk of it done. But then again, sometimes I get nothing done at all. Sometimes I’ll have a piece of music I really like but even then when I try to write, nothing comes to me. When that happens it’s important to be patient, giving myself breaks, and letting it come naturally. In the case of “So Happy,” Lucky and I wrote and recorded the whole song in a few hours.

AS: Are you a writer that can hold a song for as long as necessary, until it’s ready, or do you need that immediate release?

LE: I believe being patient with the creative process is very important. Some songs present themselves immediately while others leave a trail of breadcrumbs that may stretch for months or even years. If I hit a wall when writing a song, I’ll give it space and work on something else.

Sometimes the crumbs will present themselves when starting a different piece of music, or that incomplete song will fill in the gaps to something new. If a song truly belongs in this world, it will reveal itself whenever it is ready.

AS: How has songwriting evolved for you over the past couple of years? Do songs tend to come to you in the same way now?

LE: The process in which I write hasn’t changed. It’s my experience and perspective that allow my voice to mature and develop.

AS: Reflecting on the songs you’ve written so far, where does “So Happy” fit in the grand scheme of things?

LE: Over the past couple of years, I’ve allowed my voice to explore all kinds of styles and genres. I think “So Happy” has marked a pivotal moment in my career where I feel I am ready to focus my creative eye and develop a specific idea more in-depth.

Photo: Courtesy of Big Loud Rock / Clarion Call Media