The Wallflowers Announce Their First Headlining Show in Los Angeles in More Than a Decade

It has been more than a decade since The Wallflowers played a headlining show in Los Angeles. Later this year, the band will return to the City of Angels for a very special one-night-only concert at the Palace Theatre. The set will see the band playing one of their finest albums and their favorite Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers album in their entirety.

Today (May 7) The Wallflowers announced that they will perform at the Palace Theatre on October 2. Tickets for the special show will go on sale this Friday (May 10) at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. They will play their fan-favorite 1996 album Bringing Down the Horse in full. The album contained such enduring songs as “Three Marlenas,” “One Headlight,” and “The Difference.” They’ll also perform the classic 1982 Tom Petty album Long After Dark.

The Wallflowers’ frontman Jakob Dylan spoke about the show in a statement. “Coming back to LA after such a long time, we wanted to do something special and unique for our fans,” he shared. “We decided to play what seems to be our fans’ favorite Wallflowers album, and for us, we wanted to play one of our favorite Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers records,” he added.

The Connection Between The Wallflowers and Tom Petty

Petty admired The Wallflowers and Dylan’s songwriting so much that he requested Jakob induct him into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002. “Before Tom came along, a lot of singer/songwriters were stuck with the label ‘the new Dylan’ and it ruined a lot of people,” he said during the induction speech. “The only way to overcome it was to show that you had a vision that was unlike anyone else. Most of them didn’t. But Tom’s vision was so strong that by the time I came along, I was called ‘the new Petty,’ when I actually may have been the only one that deserved the burden of ‘the new Dylan,’” he added.

Dylan also conducted Petty’s last on-screen interview in the 2018 documentary Echo in the Canyon.

