Travis Scott Extends World Tour in Europe and the UK in 2024

Travis Scott’s 2023 UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour was a sold-out success, and the rapper plans to continue the tour this summer with a number of European and UK tour dates. Scott will hit countries including the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Videos by American Songwriter

No supporting or opening acts have been announced as of yet. The tour will also support the Cactus Jack Foundation, which provides toy drives and scholarship programs to Houston, Texas youth and HBCU college students.

The Circus Maximus Stadium Tour will kick off on June 28 in Arnhem, Netherlands at GelreDome. The last date of the tour will be July 27 in Frankfurt, Germany at Deutsche Bank Park.

It doesn’t look like there will be any presale events for this tour, and tickets will be available for public sale on May 10 at 10:00 am local. Fans can get their tickets from Scott’s website. Ticketmaster also appears to be the main ticketing platform. However, if your tour date sells out on May 10, we recommend checking Viagogo for last-minute seats. You might get lucky and find tickets available for cheaper than face value. It’s worth taking a look to see what’s available!

Get your tickets soon before they sell out!

June 28 – Arnhem, Netherlands – GelreDome

July 2 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena

July 4 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

July 6 – Nice, France – Allianz Riviera

July 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

July 11 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 13 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

July 16 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

July 18 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

July 20 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieSTADION

July 23 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

July 27 – Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

Photo by Alexander Tamargo

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.