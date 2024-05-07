How to Vote for ‘The Voice’ Instant Save: Help Your Favorite Singer Advance

There’s a new episode of The Voice tonight. It’s a crucial one for the remaining contestants competing for the Instant Save. The stakes are higher than ever as the remaining four artists will rely on viewer votes to determine which one of them will join the Top 8. Here’s how you can vote for your favorite artists in the competition.

First, the show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC, where the Top 8 will be revealed. Monday night’s episode gave fans the opportunity to see the Live Performances and vote for their favorite overnight. Now, the results of those votes will be revealed. The bottom four artists will then compete against each other for the Instant Save, which will see one of them move on to join the Top 8. The remaining three will be sent home.

During the episode, there will be a five-minute voting period for fans to cast their votes for their favorite artist. Fans should head over to The Voice‘s official voting website. You will be required to create a profile. After that, you are free to cast your vote for the best performance. After tonight’s episode, the next vote opens on Monday, May 13. Then, fans can vote to whittle down the Top 9 and choose another Instant Save.

Bryan Olesen’s Former Bandmates Show Support for His Journey on The Voice

Bryan Olesen’s former bandmates in The Newsboys recently took to social media to show support for their one-time guitarist as he continues on The Voice. The band’s official Instagram posted a recent photo of some of the members hanging out with Olesen in Florida, and wrote a supportive caption along with it.

“Bryan Olesen is part of the Newsboys fam and watching his season on The Voice this year has been SO COOL,” the band wrote. “Bryan shared the stage with us for a season when Jody [Davis] was off the road, and he’s been a close friend ever since.”

The band continued, “Just earlier this year, Duncan, Tait, Adam, and Bryan got some hang time down in Florida. Crazy to see where the show has taken him since then.” They then added, “Bryan is crushing it on Team John Legend!” and shared that they would all be casting their votes for Olesen during the upcoming voting periods.

Olesen responded to the post in the comments, writing, “My time with Newsboys was one of the amazing seasons of my life! Grateful to call you all friends. Thank you for the support! NEWSBOYS FOREVER!!!!”

Featured Image by Tyler Golden/NBC