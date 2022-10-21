Exclusive Premiere: Meg McRee Has “A Lot To Say”

The early stages of a relationship inevitably come with their fair share of awkward, fumbling moments that leave us wincing and wishing we could turn back time. On the flip side, few things are as exciting as those initial days of stolen looks and wistful thinking. All of this is on Meg McRee’s mind in her new single “A Lot To Say.”

Though McRee is a fresh face in the Nashville scene, her songwriting has already earned her cuts from the likes of Grace Potter and Elle King. Now, her own velvet vocals are standing front and center as she is beginning to release tracks under her own name.

Sonically, “A Lot To Say” is slinky and seductive—setting the perfect scene for falling in love—while McRee croons out the lyrics, You talk with your hands / I talk with my eyes / Looking for courage in a bottle of wine / Maybe tonight we’ll find it / And finally break the silence.

“‘A Lot to Say’ is a true story about the beginning stages of falling in love with a friend and the awkwardness that comes with it,” McRee tells American Songwriter. “To me, this song represents the beginning of my journey as an artist, both sonically and lyrically. I do have a lot to say, and creating music is my way of getting it all out.”

The accompanying music video for the track features her real-life partner and frequent collaborator, Ben Chapman. Taking their real-life relationship in front of the screen, the two play out the song’s lyrics with tender honesty. Check out the premiere of the music video below.

McRee will be playing a run of dates with Morgan Wade in the first part of next year. The No Signs of Slowing Down Tour features stops in 12 cities across the U.S.

Find the full run of dates below and ticket information, here.

3.14 – Denver, CO

3.15 – Salt Lake City, UT

3.17 – Columbia Falls, MT

3.18 – Seattle, WA

3.19 – Portland, OR

3.21 – San Francisco, CA

3. 23 – Los Angeles, CA

3.24 – Paso Robles, CA

4.13 – Nashville, TN

4.14 Atlanta, GA

4.15 – Asheville, NC

4.16 – Richmond, VA

Photo Courtesy of Red Light Management