Tanya Tucker Shares First New Song Since 2019—“Ready As I’ll Never Be” with Brandi Carlile

Legendary country singer Tanya Tucker has shared a new single, “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” which is the artist’s first new music since the two-time Grammy Award-winning 2019 album, While I’m Livin’.

The new song, which was written by Tucker and Brandi Carlile, marks yet another collaboration between the two. The first came on Tucker’s 2019 LP. The new track is also the end title song of the new Sony Picture Classics film, The Return of Tanya Tucker—Featuring Brandi Carlile.

The new movie opens Friday (October 21) in New York and Los Angeles and will be in theaters elsewhere on November 4.

While Carlile had a hand in writing the tune, she also helped produce it, along with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Shooter Jennings. The song is a reflection of gratitude and regret.

Carlile plays piano and offers background vocals while Tucker sings. And longtime Carlile collaborator, Phil Hanseroth, offers bass and background vocals while Tim Hanseroth also sings. John Schreffler Jr. plays pedal steel and Matt Chamberlain plays drums.

Nominated earlier this week for a Critics Choice Documentary Award for Best Music Documentary, The Return of Tanya Tucker — Featuring Brandi Carlile is also on the DOC NYC Shortlist and is featured on the Savannah Film Festival Doc to Watch panel. In addition, it has played to festival audiences at the Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, SXSW Film Festival, and the Nashville Film Festival, among others.

Taking stock of the past while remaining vitally alive in the present and keeping an eye on the future, the documentary is an exploration of an unexpected friendship built on creative collaboration.

The feature-length film is directed by Kathlyn Horan and it follows Tucker’s creative and bumpy life back into the public eye.

Watch the official trailer below.

