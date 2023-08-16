8 Faith Hill Songs Every ’90s Country Fan Knows By Heart

Few artists made such an immediate and impactful debut on the country music scene as Faith Hill. The Mississippi native’s 1993 album, Take Me as I Am, immediately kicked off a streak of staggeringly successful releases that stretched into the 2000s.

Her rich, soaring vocal performances and youthful feminine energy immediately connected with country fans of all ages. She proved her versatility by offering fun, romantic anthems alongside raw, heart-wrenching ballads.

From “Someone Else’s Dream” to “Breathe,” take a look back at the Hill songs that dominated country music in the 1990s.

1. “It Matters to Me”

This powerful, imploring title track from Hill’s sophomore studio album soared to No. 1 in 1995. Co-written by prolific country songwriters Mark D. Sanders and Ed Hill, “It Matters to Me” is a poetic description of a couple divided by seemingly insurmountable distance.

2. “This Kiss”

Released in 1998, “This Kiss” helped spark Hill’s evolution as a crossover success. The lighthearted, rapid-fire love song was a No. 1 hit on country radio but also entered the Top 10 in the all-genre Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts.

3. “Let Me Let Go”

This striking, heartache-driven track from 1998 showcases Hill’s vocal range and artistic depth. The chart-topping song, which features backing vocals from Vince Gill, earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

4. “Piece of My Heart”

Hill puts a ’90s country spin on this passionate anthem made famous by Janis Joplin in 1968. Choosing a reinterpreted rock classic as your second radio single is a risky move, but it paid off for the country star. The cover became her second No. 1 hit and was later included on her 2001 greatest hits compilation, There You’ll Be, and the official soundtrack for the animated television series King of the Hill.

5. “Someone Else’s Dream”

Although ironically written by two men—hit songwriters Craig Wiseman and Trey Bruce—this 1996 single is a thoughtful examination of the expectations and pressures women face. Hill brings an authentic sense of femininity to this fiercely honest Top 5 single.

6. “Take Me As I Am”

This declarative and confident title track off Hill’s debut album hit the country radio airwaves in 1994. Penned by Karen Staley and Bob DiPiero, “Take Me As I Am” peaked at No. 2, narrowly edged out of the top spot by Joe Diffie’s “Pickup Man.”

7. “Wild One”

This energizing tune about the fearless spirit of a girl transitioning into young adulthood introduced Hill into the country music mainstream. Released in 1993 as her debut single, “Wild One” was an instant hit, climbing to No. 1 in the U.S. and Canada.

8. “Breathe”

Hill’s final hit single of the decade was also one of the most successful songs of her entire career thus far. This steamy love song, written by Stephanie Bentley and Holly Lamar, spent six weeks at the top of Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart in 1999.

