The 55-year-old Mississippi-born country star known as Faith Hill is synonymous with the genre. To date, she’s sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

It all began for Hill in the early ’90s with her 1993 LP, Take Me as I Am, and 1995 album, It Matters to Me, both of which helped her earn No. 1 songs on the Billboard country chart. She continued that success with Faith in 1998 and Breathe in 1999. Her legend grew thanks to hits like “This Kiss” and the 1998 album’s title song “Breathe.”

The five-time Grammy Award-winning musician is also married to country star Tim McGraw—to be a fly on the wall at their dinner table would be a dream.

But what does Hill have to say about the world outside of her famous songs? What are her thoughts on life and love, her craft, and the world at large?

Without further ado, here are the 20 best Faith Hill quotes.

1. “I don’t want to sound like a Hallmark card but to be able to wake up each day with food and shelter, that alone is good. Forget aging and the fact that my butt is becoming a little more familiar with my knees than my tailbone. If you are six feet above ground it’s a good day. So, give me more!”

2. “The foundation of family—that’s where it all begins for me.”

3. “A little bit of stage fright, then I’m ready.”

4. “I try to find a reason to laugh each day. Somehow, if you can incorporate laughter into your day, every day, it really helps. It’s the little things in life that make me happy.”

5. “I have had wrinkles on my forehead and my smile line since I was a kid. I see them in my own kids. I know what they’re going to look like. So it’s kind of like that’s my personality. I feel the older you get, too, the more confident you become just in your own skin.”

6. “Country music fans are extremely supportive. Once they’re with you, they’re with you for life.”

7. “When you’re a mom to three children, nothing bothers you. Trust me. Who cares what people say? I’ve got other things to deal with.”

8. “I drink a lot of water and I never leave the house without putting on moisturizer and lip gloss.”

9. “Children are easily influenced, and I always want to do things I can be proud to show my kids someday.”

10. “It’s not complicated to embrace life. You just have to make the choice.”

11. “I think what makes our marriage work amid all the glare is that my husband is my best friend. He inspires everything in my life and enables me to do the best that I can. I want to hang out with him more than anyone.”

12. “I’ve always defended Shania. She not only opened doors; she knocked several down.”

13. “Country music is the people’s music. It just speaks about real life and about truth and it tells things how they really are.”

14. “I think beauty comes from within. If you’re happy and look at life in the best way you can, even when there are problems, it can make you beautiful on the outside.”

15. “There was a period of time when I first moved to Nashville, like the first couple of years, that I was just simply lost. I didn’t know who I was; I didn’t know really what I was doing here. I was meant to be a singer, but I just felt lost. That’s when I went on the search for my birth family.”

16. “Nashville was totally different than I ever dreamed. I had only seen the music business on television and been to a couple of concerts. I had no clue.”

17. “Nashville is one of the greatest places for the best songwriters in the world. It’s been fantastic to live there and to raise our family there. It’s a great town.”

18. “My goal as an artist is to always be true to who I am and give my fans music they will enjoy for a lifetime.”

19. “I think society, in general, is hard on women, period.”

20. “I have this strength that comes from knowledge.”

