3 Underrated Faith Hill Duets

Since the 1990s, Faith Hill has teamed up with her husband and fellow country star Tim McGraw to record some of the genre’s most recognizable songs, including “It’s Your Love” and “Speak to a Girl.” Their stretch of chart-topping duets, along with Hill’s own solo hits, have helped define the Mississippi native’s long-running country music career.

Over the years, Hill has also teamed up with a range of incredible artists to create collaborative magic. Take a look back at three underrated Faith Hill duets that showcase her range, artistry, and versatility.

1. “The Way You Look Tonight” with Tony Bennett

The late Tony Bennett celebrated his 85th birthday with the release of Duets II, a star-studded LP that earned a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. Alongside captivating collaborations with artists like Amy Winehouse, Willie Nelson, and Lady Gaga, the record included Bennett and Hill’s stunning take on the pop standard “The Way You Look Tonight.”

2. “Sleeping With the Telephone” with Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire recruited an all-star roster of artists from country music and beyond for her 2007 album Reba: Duets. The project, which climbed to No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums chart, included this emotional track featuring Hill. “Sleeping With the Telephone” showcases both artists’ soaring voices as they tell the story of a woman desperately missing her partner, a military member deployed overseas.

3. “A Showman’s Life” with George Strait

On June 7, 2014, Hill joined George Strait on stage during the final night of his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour for a rendition of his song “A Showman’s Life.” The track off Strait’s 2011 record Here for a Good Time took on a new meaning during the emotional, collaboration-filled evening, marking the close of the country hitmaker’s final headlining tour.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM