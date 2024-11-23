3 Timeless Songs by Jay-Z That Will Play Forever

To many, Jay-Z is the greatest and most iconic rapper of all time. Not only does he boast 14 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Top 200, as well as many other hit songs, but he is a self-made billionaire who also married the talented and beautiful pop star Beyoncé. Indeed, Jay-Z has done it all in the rap game, from business to glamour and celebrity.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs from the Brooklyn, New York-born artist that have stood the test of time upon their release. It can be tough for rap songs to have staying power since they are so often written in and of the moment. But when it comes to Jay-Z’s catalog, there are several. Indeed, these are three timeless songs by Jay-Z that will play forever.

[RELATED: Jay-Z Calls Out GRAMMYs Over Beyoncé Snub, Name-Drops Will Smith in Wild Acceptance Speech]

“Empire State of Mind” from The Blueprint 3 (2009)

Likely Jay-Z’s most famous song, this one features the glamorous and timeless singer Alicia Keys. Together, the two sing about the city that is their home: New York. The Big Apple has been the place where so much has happened—both for each of them and the world at large. And they are the storytellers and performers to share many of the tales. Indeed, on this iconic track, Jay-Z raps,

Yeah, I’m out that Brooklyn, now I’m down in Tribeca

Right next to De Niro, but I’ll be hood forever

I’m the new Sinatra, and since I made it here

I can make it anywhere, yeah, they love me everywhere

I used to cop in Harlem – hola, my Dominicanos (Dinero!)

Right there up on Broadway, brought me back to that McDonald’s

Took it to my stash spot, 560 State Street

Catch me in the kitchen, like a Simmons whipping pastry

Cruising down 8th Street, off-white Lexus

Driving so slow, but BK is from Texas

“Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” from Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life (1998)

Certainly one of the most memorable rap songs from the 1990s, this song samples the well-known tune “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from the 1977 musical Annie. And over the beat Jay raps about his upbringing and where he is from. Indeed, life can be hard in the inner city and Jay-Z gives us a window into his own experience. From jail to drugs to boredom. But all the while there is always room to grow. He raps,

I don’t know how to sleep, I gotta eat, stay on my toes

Got a lot of beef, so logically, I prey on my foes

Hustling’s still inside of me, and as far as progress

You’d be hard-pressed to find another rapper hot as me

I gave you prophecy on my first joint, and y’all lamed out

Didn’t really appreciate it ’til the second one came out

So I stretched the game out, etched your name out

Put Jigga on top, and drop albums non-stop for ya

“The Story of O.J.” from 4:44 (2017)

This song from Jay-Z’s most recent album, the 2017 release 4:44, samples the iconic Nina Simone song “Four Women.” It’s a poignant, even sad song where Jay-Z puts his heart and thoughts on his sleeve. It’s about a feeling he holds that no matter how successful he becomes—and he surely has done a lot—he can still be pigeonholed into a lower class of humanity with the use of one word. On the song, he also gives business and financial advice to round out the subject matter. Indeed, on this surprising hit, Jay raps,



Financial freedom my only hope

F–k living rich and dying broke

I bought some artwork for one million

Two years later, that s–t worth two million

Few years later, that s–t worth eight million

I can’t wait to give this s–t to my children

Y’all think it’s bougie, I’m like, it’s fine

But I’m trying to give you a million dollars worth of game for $9.99

Photo by Monica Schipper/WireImage