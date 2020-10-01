We may not have been able to connect safely with other people in real life this year, but technology has been a crucial lifeline. Many artists have turned to video sessions, if they hadn’t already, to collaborate. Jonathan Pasma, known professionally as Ferris Pier, got a glimpse of this new normal when he linked up with rising pop star Elle Winter over Zoom to write “Anywhere You Like,” premiering today.

The gummy pop track depicts the paralyzing state that can result in a relationship, particularly when one side overthinks rather than going by instinct. “Was I too quick to say no / Once I hung up on the phone, I left no room for reasons,” Winter broods. “I was fixed on a feeling / Yeah, I’m stuck in my head.”

Even when the beat kicks into overdrive, Winter’s confessions still run intimate and soft. She cracks open her heart, letting the truth fly away, and only between Pasma’s plush production does she give a peek at the truth. “Oh, is too late, baby / I’m yours / I’m ready to fall / When it’s right, I’m outta my head,” she sings.

“Working with Elle was definitely a delight,” Pasma tells American Songwriter over email. “Our creative ideas really interconnected and exploded in a special way on this song, and I couldn’t be happier with the final product.”

“Anywhere You Like” is the latest in a string of collaborations. With a background as a sports physician, out of Spokane, Washington, Pasma pivoted to a career in music, drawing upon his jazz performance degree from Whitworth University, in 2018. To-date, Ferris Pier has worked with such pop purveyors as Meggie York, Victoria Canal, Claire DeJean, Abby Cates, Chris Jamison, and Pickwick, among others. His artistry is singular, bubbling with radio earcandy in a way that feels fresh enough to stand on its own, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Elle Winter (real name Laura Winter) is also enjoying quite a breakout year. Her piercing anthem “Yeah No” recently vaulted over three million streams on Spotify, signaling her slow and steady superstar rise, and for good reason. She is expected to release the next project later this fall.

“Anywhere You Like” anchors Ferris Pier’s forthcoming debut studio record, slated to release in early 2021.

Listen to “Anywhere You Like” below.

Photo by Amy Stone Photography

