Finneas Readies Debut LP ‘Optimist’ with Timely “A Concert Six Months From Now”

Finneas steps further into the spotlight with the upcoming release of his debut record, Optimist. The pop-tunesmith preps his first outing with the simultaneous drop of lead single “A Concert Six Months From Now,” a brooding, acoustic song about the current state of affairs. A ringing alarm of applause and cheers accompanies, punctuating not only our collective angst but his own.

If I could see the future / I never would believe her, he sings on the chorus, drawing upon a former lover who’s now walked back into his life. Fallin’ in and out of love and fallin’ in again / We were never any good at bein’ friends.

In the music video, directed by Sam Bennett, Finneas wanders through the isolated, pristine halls of the Hollywood Bowl, an ironic turn as the world appears on the brink of shuttering down once again. I’ll go hungry and crazy and honest for you / I don’t always get angry but I’m promisin’ to, he laments. Such honest, intimate songwriting feels even sharper, grazing deeper into his emotional story, in a wide-open space. If it’s all that you want then it’s all that I can do / Desire never made any sense.

Check out the track list below.

1. “A Concert Six Months From Now”

2. “The Kids Are All Dying”

3. “Happy Now”

4. “Only a Lifetime”

5. “The 90s”

6. “Love Is Pain”

7. “Peaches Etude”

8. “Hurt Locker”

9. “Medieval”

10. “Someone Else’s Star”

11. “Around My Neck”

12. “What They’ll Say About Us”

13. “How It Ends”