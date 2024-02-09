Flat River Band Releases Early Valentine’s Day Song of Love on “Home Sweet Home”

In advance of Valentine’s Day, Flat River Band has released a song about love and commitment on “Home Sweet Home.” The brotherly trio, consisting of siblings Chad, Andy, and Dennijo Sitze, wrote “Home Sweet Home,” an ode to the simple act of unity.



“In this song, we talk about traveling everywhere and no matter where we perform, we always feel like we’re at home,” shared the trio of the song in a statement. “In the words immortalized by Helen Keller, ‘We find solace: the truest treasures, beyond sight or grasp, are those that stir the depths of our souls, felt only with the heart.'”



You’re in my home / You’re in my soul / You’re on my mind girl, don’t you know sings Chad Sitze, reassuring a loved one of his devotion. “After numerous intimate conversations with my wife and many marriage counselors, I resorted to writing a song to convince her of my love,” Chad Sitze tells American Songwriter of the song and its more personal connection.



“Home Sweet Home” follows the band’s 2023 single “God Bless the Radio,” a tribute to radio and its influence on their lives. Formed in 2006 in Southeast Missouri, the song captures the brother’s younger years listening to WSM radio broadcasts and the family band’s radio shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

The brothers started out performing alongside their parents and grandparents in the bluegrass gospel band called The Sitze Family before releasing their self-titled debut at Flat River Band in 2009.



In 2018, the trio’s music was featured in the 2018 film The Least of These, A Christmas Story, featuring Deborah Allen, Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys, and Loretta Lynn‘s granddaughter Tayla Lynn.



In May of 2023, Flat River Band released the song “Wings of a White Dove” in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. The song was inspired by the band’s personal experiences of losing friends and family to mental illness, and a portion of the proceeds from the single was donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Tennessee.



Flat River Band released its most recent album Every Dog Has Its Day in 2019, followed by the five-track EP Sights and Sounds in 2021.

Photo: Barbara Potter / Courtesy of Adkins Publicity