Zach Williams Captures Dolly Parton’s First Reaction to McKenna Breinholt’s Emotional ‘American Idol’ Audition

American Idol recently posted a preview of its upcoming season that featured a contestant named McKenna Breinholt, who met members of her birth family in person for the first time during her audition. Breinholt, a Gilbert, Arizona, native, sang Zach Williams and Dolly Parton’s 2019 duet “There Was Jesus,” and Williams has posted a video of him showing Parton the preview clip, which features the performance and the emotional meeting.

As Williams and Parton watched Breinholt’s performance, Zach commented that he liked the rasp in her voice, and Dolly agreed, adding, “I love when people do our songs differently.”

When the preview revealed that members of Brienholt’s adopted parents had invited her biological family there without her knowledge, Parton reacted by saying, “Oh, that’s great to be part of that,” then added, “I think Jesus was there bringing that all together.”

As Brienholt’s performance continued, Williams, said, “She sounds really good too,” and Parton began harmonizing along with the contestant.

When the segment showed Brienholt crying as she met her birth family, Parton noted, “That would have to be overwhelming, yeah.”

As Parton watched the end of the preview clip, she told Williams, “It’s sweet she chose our song. Your song, me singing on it.”

Williams’ and Parton’s Message to Brienholt

At the end of Williams’ video post, he and Parton both sent messages to Brienholt.

“Hey McKenna … what an awesome thing it was to see you use our song on American Idol,” Williams said. “We’re just praying blessings for you and your family. So cool that you got to meet, and, man, I’m speechless.

Parton added, “Yeah, we felt like it was a blessing for you to sing it, and I’m sure you felt like it was like a blessing to have all your people there. So that just worked all around for all of us, didn’t it? So, thanks for thinking of us and loving the song.”

Williams finished his message by saying, “I just want to wish you luck, and get number one.”

Reactions to Williams’ Video

Breinholt took to the comments section of Williams’ social media post to share her reaction to seeing his and Parton’s message to her.

“What an honor. Thank you @zachwilliamsmusic and @dollyparton,” she wrote, and added, “I AM FREAKING OUTTTTT wow wow wow.”

American Idol judge Lionel Richie also reacted to Williams’ video, posting three blue heart emojis.

More About Brienholt’s AI Audition

As previously reported, Brienholt, 25, told the judges during her audition that she’d recently connected with her biological family and had talked to them via FaceTime, and was planning to meet them in a few weeks. She explained that her adopted parents weren’t musical, but discovered that members of her biological family all sang. Brienholt’s biological mother had passed away years earlier, but a grandmother, an aunt and an uncle were all on hand to meet her at the audition.

While the preview doesn’t reveal whether the judges gave Brienholt a Golden Ticket and invite to Hollywood, it appears like they were just about to do so. American Idol’s 22nd season premieres Sunday, February 18, on ABC.

About “There Was Jesus”

“There Was Jesus” was a big contemporary Christian hit for Williams and Parton. It topped Billboard’s Christian Airplay chart and reached No. 2 on the Hot Christian Songs chart in 2019.

