Former Scorpions and Kindom Come Drummer James Kottak Passes Away at 61

While drummer James Kottak spent two decades playing for the hard rock band Scorpions, the musician’s legacy went far beyond just one band. Throughout his career in music, the drummer performed with other groups like Warrant, Wild Horses, Buster Brown, Kingdom Come, Montrose, and many others. Sadly, on January 9, his daughter Tobi announced that the musician passed away at the age of 61.

Joining Scoprions back in 1996, Kottak helped the band master albums like Eye II Eye and Return to Forever. Although a nice fit with the group, in 2016, the band decided to part ways with Kottak after he struggled with alcoholism. While Scorpions replaced the drummer with Mikkey Dee from Motörhead, the band took a moment to honor their former drummer on social media. They wrote, “Very sad news… our dear friend & Drummer for 20yrs James Kottak has passed at the age of 61. James was a wonderful human being, a great musician & loving family man. He was our „Brother from another Mother“ & will be truly missed. Rock‘n Roll Forever.”

Very sad news… our dear friend & Drummer for 20yrs James Kottak has passed at the age of 61. James was a wonderful human being, a great musician & loving family man. He was our „Brother from another Mother“ & will be truly missed. Rock‘n Roll Forever



RIP James

📸 Marc Theis pic.twitter.com/QoGMOo1rfi — Scorpions (@scorpions) January 9, 2024

With the news circulating in the music industry, numerous artists showered the drummer with love. Tim “Ripper” Owens, formerly with Judas Priest, recalled the great times they shared together. “Horrible news about the passing of my buddy, band mate and amazing drummer James Kottak! We had some great times with A NEW REVENGE/PROJECT ROCK!! Here is a on the road video made to the ‘Here’s To Us’ demo! You will be missed.”

Trying To Help James Kottak Get Sober

While dealing with alcoholism over the years, Kottak discussed his struggles with Tulsa Music Stream, claiming that many people didn’t know he spent years sober. He said at the time, “I’ve had a few bouts with booze over the years. But what people don’t know is all the years that I was sober. 2008 to 2011. And here a year, and there a year.”

I reached out to James Kottak a month ago offering support & help with his alcoholism but he wasn’t ready. I could have gotten him into rehab free through connections & I told him that. I’m so sad to hear of his passing. I feel bad for everyone who loved him & he had a… — Mark Kendall (@MarkKendall_GW) January 9, 2024

It appears that his drinking caused Great White guitarist Mark Kendall to even reach out to him, offering to help him fight the habit. The guitarist posted after his death, “I reached out to James Kottak a month ago offering support & help with his alcoholism but he wasn’t ready. I could have gotten him into rehab free through connections & I told him that. I’m so sad to hear of his passing. I feel bad for everyone who loved him & he had a grandchild. RIP.”

With details still emerging as to the cause of death, Tobi revealed that her father passed away Tuesday morning in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

