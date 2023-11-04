Bob Marley and the Wailers’ Landmark Album ‘Catch a Fire’ Gets 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Fifty years ago, Bob Marley and the Wailers released Catch a Fire. The album introduced the world to reggae and the artist. Now, the landmark album has a deluxe anniversary edition release.

Catch a Fire (50th Anniversary) is available now across all digital streaming platforms. Additionally, it is available in 3 LP + 12” and 3 CD sets. Both physical releases also feature a book full of photos of Marley taken by Arthur Gorson.

The original Catch a Fire was the fifth studio album for Marley and his band. However, it was the first to see a wide release. Like much of the reggae legend’s career, this massive milestone started in adversity.

Before recording Catch a Fire, Marley and the Wailers were on tour in the U.K. with Johnny Nash. However, after Nash left for the United States, the band found themselves stranded in England with no money to return to Jamaica, according to press materials. As a result, the band approached Island Records founder and producer Chris Blackwell. He advanced them the money to make an album and paid for them to get home.

Back in Jamaica, Marley and the band recorded Catch a Fire. Then, Marley returned to London to present the recordings to Blackwell, who worked his production magic on the tapes and prepped them for a limited release.

Originally, the album cover credited The Wailers. In later, wider releases, it would sport the now-iconic photo of Marley smoking a spliff. Additionally, the later editions saw Marley’s name getting top billing over the band.

The first disc in both physical releases of the anniversary edition contains the original album. The second disc is the 10-song live album Live from the Paris Theatre, London. The third disc is titled Sessions and includes alternative, extended, and instrumental Jamaican versions of tracks from Catch a Fire. Additionally, the third CD includes live cuts of “Slave Driver,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” and “Stop That Train” from the Sundown Theatre in Edmonton, North London. The additional 12” in the vinyl release also includes these three songs.

Videos of Marley and the Wailers performing those songs at the Sundown Theatre are also available on the official Bob Marley YouTube channel.

Photo by Gary Merrin/Getty Images