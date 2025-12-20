Founding Jethro Tull Lead Guitarist and Blodwyn Pig Frontman Mick Abrahams Has Died at 82

Mick Abrahams, original Jethro Tull lead guitarist and founding frontman of the blues-rock group Blodwyn Pig, died on December 19, according to multiple sources. He was 82.

Abrahams teamed up with singer/flutist Ian Anderson, bassist Glenn Cornick, and drummer Clive Bunker to form Jethro Tull in 1967. Mick played on the group’s 1968 debut album, This Was, and contributed to the writing of three songs. This Was reached No. 10 on the U.K.’s Official Albums Charts.

Abrahams left Jethro Tull later in 1968 because of conflicts with Anderson over the band’s musical direction. Mick was a diehard blues fan, while Anderson was interested in moving in a more progressive direction.

Abrahams soon founded a new group called Blodwyn Pig, along with sax and flute player Jack Lancaster, drummer Ron Berg, and future Savoy Brown and Kinks bassist Andy Pyle. The band released its debut album, Ahead Rings Out, in 1969, following it the next year with Getting to This.

The albums reached No. 9 and No. 8, respectively, on the U.K. chart. Abrahams was Blodwyn Pig’s principal songwriter and lead singer, as well as its lead guitarist. The band broke up in 1970, better reunited in the 1990s.

After Blodwyn Pig’s initial split, Abrahams formed the short-lived group Wommett, then launched a solo career. He released a variety of albums under his own name and with his solo band, as well as with a re-formed version of Blodwyn Pig. Mick also occasionally reunited with Anderson for acoustic, blues-based recordings and gigs.

Abrahams stopped performing live after suffering a stroke and other health issues in 2009. His last album, Revived!, was released in 2015.

Tributes to Mick Abrahams

Veteran U.K. journalist Geoff Cox shared the news of Abrahams’ passing on the Jethro Tull Fans Facebook page. He also reposted tributes to Mick from a couple of his musical associates.

Guitarist Martin Barre, who succeeded Abrahams in Jethro Tull and played with the band until 2011, saluted Mick in a post on his Facebook page.

“My friend and mentor Mick Abrahams has passed,” Barre wrote. “He was so nice to me and that is something I will never forget! What a magnificent guitar player who gave us so much! Rest in peace.”

Ray Dorset, frontman man of the veteran U.K. band Mungo Jerry, also paid tribute to Abrahams with a post on his socials.

“[I just] … got the very sad news that Mick Abrahams has left the building,” he wrote. “He was such a lovely guy as well as being a terrific guitarist. It was an honour to support his band Blodwyn Pig prior to Mungo Jerry taking off.”

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)